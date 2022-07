It started with a chilling 911 call in Saratoga County: that a man had "shot his girlfriend" and was holed up inside his house waiting for police. By 8p, Saratoga County Sheriff's Deputies and New York State Police had shut down North Milton Road and has response teams ready to swarm the property. The only problem? The call was entirely fictitious. No murder. No bloodthirsty killer ready for a shootout. It was a "swatting" incident.

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO