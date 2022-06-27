Faux Brick Monument Sign for Hermosa Vista School in Hermosa Beach, CA

Dockside Dining, Fresh Seafood and a Renovated Look—See You at Bluewater Grill!. With over 25 years in business, Bluewater Grill has been providing fresh, wild-caught seafood to the Newport Beach community. This locally owned and operated gem prides itself on serving sustainable seafood as well as dishes that cater to everyone. Located in the heart of Newport Beach, this waterfront seafood haven is home to some of Orange County’s best sea-to-table plates, ranging from New Orleans gumbo to oysters on the half shell. Whether it’s family night or you’re in need of a date out with your beau, here are five reasons to head to the newly remodeled Bluewater Grill in Newport Beach. Bluewater Grill Newport Beach.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO