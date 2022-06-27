Walmart Is Preparing To Make A Ton Of Changes This Year

Many people love shopping at Walmart for its affordable options and convenient locations. This summer, things are changing up a bit at most Walmart locations. If you shop there regularly, you may want to know about these changes before your next shopping trip.

New Walmart locations will look different and many current locations will be getting a big remodel. A newly redesigned store was opened near Walmart’s corporate headquarters in Arkansas that is a test to see if the new stores will work for customers. Reportedly, the stores will focus more on apparel and home decor products.

Walmart is making some big changes

Walmart / Wikimedia Commons

In addition, Walmart will be bringing Bubble Skin Care to 3,900 stores across the United States. When you’re shopping for skin care and other products, you may want to try using the Walmart app which is getting a major upgrade as well. Starting next month, the app will have augmented reality (AR) features that let you see what furniture looks like in your home before purchasing. This could help you determine if a furniture item would fit where you’d like it.

Walmart / Wikimedia Commons

In addition, the app will have more special features for customers with disabilities including voice-based instructions. There will also be AR features in stores using the Walmart app. You will be able to filter products in the store based on your personal preferences, including food allergies.

Walmart / Wikimedia Commons

Walmart representatives shared, “All of these AR-powered features are helping us deliver fast, engaging and personalized experiences that take the work out of shopping and underscore our commitment to using technology to save customers time and money.”

What Walmart update are you most excited about?