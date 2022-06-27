Protect your Pets During Fireworks Displays

Lead With 4th of July fireworks shows and state law allowing the legal use of fireworks on private property through July 6, there are several steps you should take to protect your pets. Details at www.mesanow.org

Legal use of fireworks is underway, and while they are enjoyable to humans, they are terrifying to pets. Pets can become highly distressed by the noise, lights and commotion of Independence Day celebrations. With fireworks during the Titan Solar Power Arizona Celebration of Freedom in downtown Mesa Monday, July 4 and other Fourth of July fireworks shows around the East Valley, Mesa Animal Control reminds pet owners to follow these tips:

Make sure your pets are wearing identification tags or have a microchip with current information, so an owner can be contacted if the animal does escape. This includes current licenses for dogs.

Do not take your pets with you to any outdoor activity where there will be fireworks.

Leave your pets inside your home with the television or radio on to help cover noise from fireworks. Close the blinds so bright flashing lights do not alarm your pets. Crate your pets if they are used to being in a crate.

Never leave your pets in the car; they could suffer serious health effects, including death, within a few short minutes of being left in a hot car. Partially opened windows do not provide sufficient air but do provide an opportunity for your pet or vehicle to be stolen.

If your pet escapes, contact Maricopa County Animal Care and Control at 602-506-7387 for shelter locations and hours.

If you find a lost pet, please call Mesa Animal Control at 480-644-2268 to request a pickup. Office hours are Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, due to restricted shelter hours, pickups are only available through 12 p.m.

Arizona allows the legal use of fireworks from June 24 to July 6 on private property, with the property owner’s permission. But remember, not all fireworks are legal. To learn more about the legal and safe use of fireworks, please visit www.mesaaz.gov/fireworks.