ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Here’s How to Watch ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season Two for Free

By John Lonsdale
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

There might be a new murderer living in the apartment complex (again), and Steve Martin , Selena Gomez , and Martin Short are determined to find the potential killer in Hulu ’s second season of Only Murders in the Building .

Hulu renewed the comedic mystery back in September, even before viewers found out who was responsible for character Tim Kono’s death. And now the true crime-obsessed trio is back with more episodes of their own podcast — all while in the midst of trying to solve the new at-home mystery that happened in the Arconia during the Season One finale.


Buy:
Stream 'Only Murders in the Building'…
at
Hulu

Here’s how to watch Only Murders in the Building Season Two for free, and catch up on the comedy’s first season right now before the new episodes premiere online.

When Does Only Murders in the Building Season Two Premiere?

The only place to watch Only Murders in the Building Season Two is on Hulu starting June 28, 2022.

How to Watch Only Murders in the Building Season Two Free on Hulu

Along with the complete first season, you have a few ways to stream new episodes of Only Murders in the Building Season Two for free on Hulu.

Hulu Free Trial: You can stream the hit series with a 30-day free trial to Hulu. The service on its own runs you $6.99 per month otherwise. Hulu also provides a 30-day free trial for its No Ads package (normally $12.99 per month).


Buy:
Get 30-Day Free Trial
at
Hulu

Disney+ Bundle: Only Murders in the Building Season Two is also streamable through certain bundles, including the Disney+ Bundle, which gets you access to everything that’s streaming on Hulu and ESPN+. That bundle costs just under $14 a month, but if you’re already signed up for each service individually, this is the deal to jump on before your next billing cycle rolls around.


Buy:
Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+ Bundle Deal
at
$13.99

RELATED: TV Review: ‘Only Murders in the Building’: A Podcast Parody That Shoots to Kill

Only Murders in the Building Season Two: Cast, Number of Episodes

The premiere of the new season of Only Murders in the Building airs on Hulu June 28, and there will be 10 episodes in Season Two. The cast includes Selena Gomez (Mabel), Steve Martin (Charles) and Martin Short (Oliver), as well as stars Tina Fey (playing Cinda Canning, who hosts a new podcast this season called Only Murderers in the Building ), Nathan Lane (Teddy), and Cara Delevingne (Alice).

How to Watch Steve Martin and Martin Short’s Other Movies Online

Only Murders in the Building isn’t the first project Martin and Short have worked on together. You can also watch the stars together in the Eighties comedy Three Amigos! , in addition to renting or buying 1991’s Father of the Bride and 1995’s Father of the Bride Part II on Amazon Prime Video.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Even Fox News Is Calling Cassidy Hutchinson’s Jan. 6 Testimony ‘Devastating’

Click here to read the full article. The news Tuesday was so bad for Donald Trump that even Fox News couldn’t find a way to spin it in his favor. “I’ve covered politics a long time,” Bret Baier said on the air. “I don’t think there has been testimony like this — that is kind of jaw-dropping, in a way — on the inside workings of a White House in crisis after, you know, at this moment, Jan. 6, that we have seen since Watergate.” Baier was referring to testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Trump White House Chief of...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Trump Throws New Tantrum After Former Aide Exposes Jan. 6 Tantrum

Click here to read the full article. Former President Donald Trump unleashed a frenzy of posts on Truth Social, his social media app, following the explosive testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, before the Jan. 6 Committee. Over on Truth Social, Trump is losing his mind over Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony before the Jan. 6 committee. pic.twitter.com/A4HbvfvuRS — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) June 28, 2022 The testimony revealed the chaos behind the scenes of the Trump administration in the days leading up to and on Jan. 6. Hutchinson described how senior members of Trump’s staff knew there...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Rudy Giuliani Is Furious Fox News Isn’t Covering Him Getting Smacked on the Back

Click here to read the full article. Rudy Giuliani had a very tough weekend, and he’s mad Fox News isn’t doing more to let the world know about it. Giuliani claimed on Sunday that he was “assaulted” while in Staten Island supporting his son Andrew Giuliani’s New York gubernatorial campaign. That “assault,” video later revealed, amounted to a clapping the former mayor heartily on the back while verbally criticizing him, but the man was arrested anyway and charged with second-degree assault, a felony. His charges were later downgraded. Video of the “assault” on Rudy at ShopRite, where Rudy had the person arrested,...
POLITICS
Us Weekly

‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2: Everything to Know

Justice for Mabel! The Only Murders in the Building finale left fans with more questions than answers — luckily, the Hulu series plans to tie up some of those “loose ends” in season 2. The 10-episode comedy starred Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin as the unlikely murder-solving trio, portraying fledgling interior designer Mabel […]
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Fey
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Selena
Person
Martin Short
Person
Steve Martin
Person
Cara Delevingne
Variety

‘Only Murders in the Building’ Shines With Selena Gomez’s Career-Best Work in Season 2: Review

Click here to read the full article. “Only Murders in the Building” was a surprising triumph last year — a comedy whose amiable, low-key wit built in power as its first season ran on. With fine work by Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez at the center, it added up to a portrait of disaffected and alienated people. In its second outing, “Only Murders” no longer has its element of surprise: We know what it can do. But that’s the only thing this show has lost. With its rococo details of life in a New York doorman-building overlaying careful and...
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Johnny Depp Reportedly Gets a Rs. 2,355 Crore Offer and Apology from Disney to Return to Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard was probably one of the most spoken-about celebrity trial we have seen in recent times. The verdict was eventually in Depp's favour considering Amber Heard was ordered by the court to pay a fee of over $10 million. Now, latest reports have suggested that Disney is planning to get Mr. Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow with a mammoth contract.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

A Beloved TikTok Star’s 18-Year-Old Son Was Fatally Shot at a Gas Station

Click here to read the full article. With her trademark intro —”Hello, my little tater tot” — and her honeyed deep South accent, Ophelia Nichols, aka @shoelover99 or “Mama Tot,” is known for spreading love and positivity to her millions of TikTok followers, often posting videos providing comfort and support to those who have been bullied on the platform. On Saturday, however, Nichols was the one asking her followers for help. In a gut-wrenching video posted to her page on Saturday, she revealed that her son Randon, 18, had been fatally shot the night before at a gas station in Prichard,...
PRICHARD, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murderers
Rolling Stone

Think Christianity Is Anti-Abortion? Think Again

Click here to read the full article. Among God’s faithful, a unified and triumphant cry rises up from the land. As the godly take their place in the pews, Bibles in hand, hearts in throats, there is bountiful rejoicing. Roe is defeated. Goodness has prevailed. The people of God have won for Him a great victory. That narrative largely aligns with what Americans have been led to believe. It also happens to be false, the product of an effort by conservative white evangelicals to convince us all that an anti-abortion stance is synonymous with godliness, that Christians are united in their...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Decider.com

New Movies + Shows To Watch This Weekend: HBO’s ‘Westworld’ Season 4 + More

From scammers to wacky billionaires with a heart of gold to sentient robots, the new movies and shows available to stream this weekend are full of wild and wonderful weirdos. Which means there’s something for everyone, right? Whether you use Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, there are plenty more high-quality movies and shows hitting your favorite streaming platforms for you to check out. Whether you want a new movie, or new seasons of your favorite shows, let us here at Decider help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Brittney Griner Finally Gets Trial Date for Drug Charge in Russia

Click here to read the full article. Brittney Griner’s trial for cannabis possession in Russia is finally set to begin on July 1, according to The Associated Press.  Griner appeared at a closed-door session at a court outside of Moscow on Monday, June 27, where it was announced that her detention would be extended for another six months as her trial finally moved forward. Griner could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the charge against her, “large-scale transportation of drugs.” A representative for Griner did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment. Griner has been detained in Russia...
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

How to watch The Black Phone – can I stream the new Ethan Hawke movie?

How can I watch The Black Phone? Legendary actor Ethan Hawke has teamed up with acclaimed director Scott Derrickson once again for another horror movie, after their successful collaboration on Sinister back in 2012. This time, Hawke takes on the role of the antagonist, in what looks to be a terrifying trip.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Rolling Stone

Nipsey Hussle Murder Suspect Beaten Up In Jail: Lawyer

Click here to read the full article. The man accused of murdering celebrated rapper Nipsey Hussle was physically assaulted in custody and unable to attend his trial on Tuesday due to medical treatment for his injuries, his lawyer confirms to Rolling Stone. Eric Holder Jr., 32, was beaten up at some point after he left a Los Angeles courtroom around 4 p.m. Monday. “[He] was attacked by two inmates and beaten. He was cut with a razor in the back of his head and received three staples. His face is swollen and his eye is swollen,” Holder’s public defender, Aaron Jansen, tells...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Jodie Sweetin Vows to ‘Continue Fighting’ After Cops Shoved Her at Abortion Rights Protest

Click here to read the full article. Jodie Sweetin said she plans to “continue fighting” after a video showed Los Angeles cops shoving her to the ground at an abortion rights protest over the weekend. “I’m extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court,” Sweetin said in a statement, ostensibly nodding to the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken. This will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Brandy Takes Jack Harlow’s ‘First Class’ to New Heights With Surprise BET Awards Performance

Click here to read the full article. Brandy is a woman of her word. The singer took the BET Awards stage on Sunday night for the debut live performance of her effortless “First Class” freestyle alongside Jack Harlow – a full circle clean-up after she promised last month to “murk this dude in rap at 43 on his own beats and then sing his ass to sleep.” The Kentucky rapper made his debut performance at the awards ceremony with the live debut of the Lil Wayne-assisted “Poison” from his sophomore record Come Home the Kids Miss You before Brandy took the...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Florida Rapper SpotemGottem Arrested After Trying to Ditch Cops on Jet Ski

Click here to read the full article. Florida rapper SpotemGottem was arrested this past Sunday, June 26, for allegedly trying to flee from a cop on a jet ski in Miami. The 20-year-old MC from Jacksonville, Florida — real name Nehemiah Harden — was charged with reckless operation of a boat and fleeing police, according to an arrest report obtained by Rolling Stone. At the time of his arrest, he was out on bond for a case involving charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Representatives for Harden did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s requests for...
MIAMI, FL
TVGuide.com

The Ultimate Guide to What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, and More in July 2022

As we head into the holiday weekend and the start of July, it's never too early to prepare. You figure out how to jam 30 bottle rockets into a poster tube for a fireworks bazooka*; we'll figure out what you should watch on TV. July 1 is going to be a big one, with the final two episodes of Stranger Things' fourth season debuting on Netflix, the new dad-friendly military thriller series The Terminal List coming to Amazon, and more. And that's just Day One of the month!
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Trump Told Meadows to Call Roger Stone and Michael Flynn Day Before Capitol Attack … For Some Strange Reason

Click here to read the full article. In testimony to the Jan. 6 committee, former Mark Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified that the president had the chief of staff call political operative Roger Stone and General Michael Flynn the day before the Capitol attack. Trump had Meadows call Roger Stone and Michael Flynn on January 5th pic.twitter.com/Sjr92F5KYm — Acyn (@Acyn) June 28, 2022 Hutchinson testified that Meadows had been instructed by Trump the night of Jan. 5 to call Stone and Flynn, and that it was her understanding that Meadows completed those calls. Hutchinson added that Meadows wanted to go to the “war...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

64K+
Followers
20K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy