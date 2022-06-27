ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

2nd case of monkeypox confirmed in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A second case of monkeypox has been identified in North Carolina.

Health officials in Mecklenburg County confirmed Monday a case of the viral illness.

“Although monkeypox infections remain rare, the CDC is reporting that cases continue to rise across the country,” said Dr. Raynard Washington, MCPH director. “It is very important to be aware of the symptoms of monkeypox and to be vigilant. Individuals with concerning rashes should contact their healthcare provider.”

The first case was found in Haywood County .

Most infections last 2-4 weeks, with the rare but potentially serious viral disease typically causing flu-like symptoms, swelling of the lymph nodes and a bumpy rash.

It is transmitted through direct skin-to-skin contact, by having contact with an infectious rash or through bodily fluids or respiratory secretions.

It can be confused with a sexually transmitted infection like syphillis or herpes or the chickenpox.

NCDHHS says more than 3,300 monkeypox cases have been identified worldwide since May, with 156 of those in the U.S.

There have not been any deaths related to the monkeypox outbreak.

