ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narcity USA

Blondie Strange Has Been Dancing At Atlanta's Most Popular Adult Club For 44 Years & She's Iconic

By Maeve Browne
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GirpU_0gNjb98A00

For more than four decades Blondie Strange has graced the iconic Clermont Lounge with her eccentric talents and larger-than-life personality.

Blondie first took the stage of the adult club back in 1978. Her favorite past times are crushing empty Budweiser and PBR cans with her breasts without flinching, and reading and writing poetry inspired by the likes of Charles Bukowski and Allen Ginsberg.

Born in Dayton, Ohio, she began dancing at the age of 19. In 2011, she told Atlanta Magazine that at this time she was the "only colored girl dancing for a bunch of rednecks and bikers." Since then, she has become an Atlanta staple.

"It’s what I do - what I love - dancing and entertaining for almost 50 years!" she once said in an Instagram caption.

The entertainer has risen to a sort of celebrity status locally during her tenure at Atlanta's oldest strip club and gained the affection of the joint's A-list clientele.

According to the Clermont website, Bill Murray, Robert De Niro, P!nk, Carey Hart, Kid Rock, Woody Harrelson and Morgan Freeman have all stopped in for a visit while passing through town.

Anthony Bourdain once declared "this place should be a national landmark," when visiting with celebrity chef Alton Brown in an episode of The Layover.

Lady Gaga went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to share an anecdote of her night at the Clermont Lounge when a dancer gave her some advice during a sultry night out.

Anita Rae Strange aka Blondie is a queer Black artist and sex worker. She has the innate ability to shine in the crossroads of campy burlesque routines and important cultural significance, all while forming human connections.

During the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the Clermont Lounge was forced to close its doors, her manager Katy Richards and the community raised more than $5,000 to ensure her food, shelter and medical needs would be taken care of during the unprecedented times.

Jon Watts, the filmmaker behind her 2012 biographical film AKA Blondie told Atlanta Magazine “She is so much a part of Atlanta, and Atlanta is indelibly part of her."

Navigating modern life in the South can feel unpredictable, but Blondie's ability to entertain and overcome remains a constant in the Big Peach.

Comments / 49

Schon Whiting
3d ago

im not saying it is right, but i know blondie, she was the first stripper i ever saw perform. i was 17 @ the cleremont lounge, rules were a little more lax in those days. but for all the folks saying she needs to get right with God, dont be confused, Blondie is going to Heaven, she aint an angel but she does & has accepted JC. & she's a very wonderful lady

Reply
19
jimmie mouton
3d ago

Alright Ms. Blondie it's time to let Jesus have His way in your life after all those years of entertaining strange men. So congratulations on your retirement from a life that was degrading yourself to one that will upgrade you.

Reply(5)
23
Todd Roberts
2d ago

OMG OMG I remember this lady when I was in college in Atlanta , 30 years ago , remember she was very friendly and sat down and talked with us had a great personality what a special person !!!

Reply(2)
7
Related
HipHopDX.com

Lil Kim Ridiculed On Twitter For Plastic Surgery By People Unaware Of Her Nightmare Past

Los Angeles, CA – Lil Kim was one of the many Hip Hop legends who took the stage at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday night (June 26) to honor Bad Boy Records founder Diddy. The 52-year-old mogul was this year’s recipient of the BET Lifetime Achievement Award and treated to a career-spanning tribute that included performances from Faith Evans, Shyne and Jodeci.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

You May Want To Sit Down Before You See The Black Dress J-Lo Wore To The Tribeca Film Festival—She’s Showing So Much Skin!

Jennifer Lopez made sure all eyes were on her when she attended the premiere of her new Netflix documentary Halftime, at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Wednesday, June 8th. And let’s just say that it was very clear that the “On My Way” singer – along with her famously incredible figure – was the star of the show!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Priscilla Presley Poses With Daughter Lisa Marie & Rarely Seen Twin Granddaughters In New Photos

Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley divorced way back in 1973, before his infamous death in 1977. But the so-called King of Rock and Roll’s famous ex-wife has never stopped being a luminous public figure, and on Tuesday she presided over the remaining Presley family members as they attended a Hand and Footprint Ceremony. Priscilla, 77, her daughter Lisa Marie Presley, 54, and her granddaughters Riley Keough, 33 and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 13, were all pictured at legendary TCL Chinese Theaters in Hollywood on June 21.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strip Club#Biographical Film#Poetry#Celebrities#Iconic#Pbr#Atlanta Magazine#The Clermont Lounge
StyleCaster

Kanye Just Revealed He Wanted to Be Declared ‘Legally Dead’ After His Messy Divorce From Kim

Click here to read the full article. And…he’s gone? Kanye West’s BET Awards appearance was one for the history books. The DONDA rapper took to the 2022 BET Awards stage to present his friend Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and also took the time to clarify his place in society today. Ye made a surprise appearance during the show and revealed that he wanted to stay away from the spotlight after his divorce from Kim on June 26, 2022. “You know I took a little hiatus,” he said. “I said, ‘I want to just, like, declare myself legally dead for...
RELATIONSHIPS
WWD

Paris Jackson Sings With Her Rock Band in Grunge-Chic Distressed Matacomplex Dress on ‘Tonight Show’

Click here to read the full article. Paris Jackson is performing her new song in style. The singer appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday to promote her Nirvana-inspired, new single “Lighthouse.” For the performance, she wore a nude dress with mesh sleeves by Matacomplex. She paired the look with black patent combat boots by Dr. Martens and nude fishnet tights.More from WWDDixie D'Amelio Kicks Off Album Launch with Party at NightingaleEvan Rachel Wood, Tessa Thompson and More at 'Westworld' Season 4 PremierePhotos of Teyana Taylor's Fashion Brand JuJuBeez Speaking with Rolling Stone about her new single, she said...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Is No One’s ‘Plan B’ in Sexy New Video

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion brings the heat (while throwing some serious shade on an ex) in the new music video for her song, “Plan B,” which dropped Thursday. The video sees the rapper spilling some serious tea about a former love while rapping her head bop-worthy verses straight into the camera. Whoever Meg wrote the song about should be hella scared. “Still can’t believe I used to fuck with ya/Poppin Plan Bs ’cause I ain’t planned to be stuck with ya,” she raps in the first verse. “Damn, I see you still kick it with...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Honey Boo Boo, 16, Wears Diamond Ring On Engagement Finger After Mama June Loses Custody: Photo

Is Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson engaged? The 16-year-old wore a diamond ring on that finger in a snapshot from the first photos of her sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon‘s 1-month-old twins. The image, which was released June 20 and can be seen below, shows Alana spending time with her family while sporting a diamond ring on her left ring finger. This fueled speculation that Alana’s engaged to her boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor, 27, Seen In Rare Photos With ‘The Sandlot’ Star

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor surfaced in a rare outing in Santa Monica, California, and despite steering clear of the Hollywood spotlight, he was seen with a familiar face — The Sandlot star Patrick Renna! Connor, 27 was seen leaving a restaurant on June 15 with Patrick, 43, who memorably played Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the nostalgic cult comedy. Connor and Patrick enjoyed their meal at iconic Italian eatery Capo located on Ocean Avenue and were later seen outside the restaurant in photos engaging in friendly banter.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Popculture

Ezra Miller Reportedly Using Vermont Farm to House 3 Young Children and Their Mother Amid Grooming Scandal

Ezra Miller has been the host of a 25-year-old mother and her three young children on the actor's Vermont farm, a circumstance that concerns the children's father and two others who know the situation, Rolling Stone reported. Miller's 96-acre property is described as an unsafe environment by the sources, who claim there are unattended guns throughout the house. One of the sources, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of retribution, relayed that one of the children, a one-year-old, allegedly picked up a bullet and put it in her mouth.
VERMONT STATE
The US Sun

Chilling new details about Elvis Presley’s final moments before his shock death revealed by his stepbrother

ELVIS Presley's stepbrother has relived the King's final moments as he overdosed at his home in Graceland and suffered a heart attack. In an exclusive interview with The Sun, David E Stanley told how he was at Graceland on the day of his brother's death on August 16, 1977, in the morning, hours before Elvis was due to set off for Portland for a new tour.
MEMPHIS, TN
HollywoodLife

Devin Booker ‘Likes’ Kendall Jenner’s Stripped-Down Photo After Split

Either Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner are having second thoughts about ending their two-year relationship, or all is well between these former lovers. Devin, 25, didn’t let the breakup stop him from clicking the heart button on Kendall’s June 26 Instagram gallery, the one that featured her sunbathing in nothing but a baseball cap. Kendall, 26, returned the favor. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Kendall had also “liked” Devin’s June 26 post of him having a “day @ the park” at JaVale McGee’s annual JUGLIFE charity softball game.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Poses With His 2 Kids In Rare Photo After Lisa Bonet Split

Jason Momoa, 42, gave fans a glimpse of the bond he shares with his two kids, in his latest Instagram post. The actor posed with his daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, who he shares with ex Lisa Bonet, at a recent UN conference for ocean conservation, in a new pic. They were all smiles as they had their arms around each other and looked at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Presley Says It Breaks Her Heart Son Benjamin Keough ‘Isn’t Here to See’ ‘Elvis’ Biopic

After months of waiting and heaping praise from Elvis Presley‘s daughter Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis hits theaters on Friday. Presley’s daughter viewed the film earlier this month during a special screening. Since then, she’s had nothing but positive things to say about it, as has her daughter Riley Keough. Now though, just days before the biopic becomes available to the public, the King of Rock N’ Roll’s daughter shared that it breaks her heart that her son Benjamin Keough “isn’t here to see” his grandfather’s newest portrayal.
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Scantily Clad Madonna Lets Loose At After-Party With Daughter Lourdes Leon

Nobody does risqué quite like Madonna. The "Material Girl" singer, 63, showed some major skin on Instagram while celebrating with daughter Lourdes Leon at the after-party for her Pride concert on Saturday, June 25. "I want to say that I had a great time at the party after my Show for Pride 🏳️‍🌈 at terminal 5," Madonna penned alongside a photo of herself and her eldest daughter, 25. WHO IS THAT? MADONNA LOOKS UNRECOGNIZABLE AS SHE POSES WITH CELEB PALS AT BRITNEY SPEARS’ WEDDINGAs OK! exclusively reported, the chart topper continues to show off her assets on stage and off,...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Tyler Sanders, 'The Rookie' and '9-1-1: Lone Star' Actor, Dies at 18

Tyler Sanders, a young actor best known for roles on ABC's The Rookie alongside Nathan Fillion and 9-1-1: Lone Star with Rob Lowe, has died at 18. According to the New York Post, Sanders passed away at his home in Los Angeles and reps for the young actor confirmed his death in a statement on Friday. No cause of death has been determined yet. A funeral service is scheduled for June 27 in Houston, Texas.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Mary Mara, ‘ER’ and ‘Law and Order’ Actor, Dies at 61 in Apparent Drowning

Click here to read the full article. Mary Mara, the actor best known for her recurring roles in “ER” and “Law & Order,” died in Cape Vincent, N.Y. Sunday from an apparent drowning. She was 61. In a report published Monday, the New York State Police confirmed that Mara was discovered in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent around 8:10 p.m. on Sunday by various officers. According to a statement from a representative, Mara was staying at the summer home of her sister Martha. A preliminary investigation suggested Mara died by drowning while swimming. Her body has been transported to...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

27K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy