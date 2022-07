The Boys spoilers follow. Black Noir has remained an enigma for the past two seasons of The Boys (and most of the third, to be honest). Until now. Finally, we've been able to break through that black armour and step into the mind of the stoic supe. Quite frankly, it's a mess in there. It's batshit crazy, Looney Tunes chaos and we're totally here for it. Bring on more cartoon woodland creatures. We'd happily hunker down for an hour of this kind of madness.

