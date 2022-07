HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An early Friday morning police chase ended with a single-vehicle crash on the University of Alabama-Huntsville campus. Around 3 a.m. on July 1, officers with the Huntsville Police Department said they spotted a stolen car and started following it. The car reportedly did not stop for the officers. The pursuit concluded after the vehicle crashed near Ben Graves Drive and Sparkman Drive.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO