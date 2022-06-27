ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Lobbying or campaigning? Idaho political organizations did both before primary election

By By KELCIE MOSELEY-MORRIS Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

Sen. Jim Woodward, R-Sagle, started hearing about the messages reaching his constituents in mid-February, right in the middle of the legislative session.

“Sen. Jim Woodward partnered with far-left Democrats to kill a bill to protect parental rights in Idaho,” a Facebook ad that ran from Feb. 16 to 27 read.

“FACT: Sen. Jim Woodward, a fake conservative, voted to fully fund pro-BLM programs, LGTBQ initiatives, and safe spaces for liberal students,” another from early March said.

“The question (from residents) was, ‘What’s Woodward doing down there? What’s wrong with him? How come he doesn’t represent us?’ And if you see me on a day-to-day basis, I am us,” Woodward said. “It’s easy to take one singular vote and critique it, but sometimes we voted yes on one bill and no on another, and they were both regarding the same topic, but you can cherry pick those votes. And then to the person who’s not following it on a day-to-day basis, you can present a picture that’s false.”

The ads were paid for by Idaho Freedom Action, the 501(c)(4) arm of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded in 2009 with a stated mission of “replacing the state’s socialist policies.”

The group has long been a focus of criticism for its influence over the Idaho Legislature and its activities in Idaho elections, particularly as a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt group. In the past year, the group also launched its own political action committee called Idaho Freedom PAC , and operates much of its campaign activities through those two entities.

Idaho Freedom Action has several of the same main staff members as the Idaho Freedom Foundation, including Wayne Hoffman as president, Dustin Hurst as vice president, and Fred Birnbaum as legislative affairs director. The PAC lists Hurst as its treasurer.

Until mid-April, Idaho Freedom Action reported all of its activities related to the legislative session as lobbying for specific bills under consideration in the Legislature. Between January and March, the ads the organization reported buying on Facebook totaled $35,708.

The Idaho Secretary of State’s office says there’s nothing illegal about the activity, and that the organization is careful about the wording of advertisements and other messages to comply with Idaho law.

But regardless of legality, Woodward said he doesn’t see the ads as lobbying efforts.

“When they’re putting those messages out in our home districts during the session, that’s negative campaigning is what that is,” Woodward said. “They already had their candidates chosen and they were starting the smear campaigns that proved successful.”

The Idaho Freedom Foundation said it was not interested in providing comment for this story.

What are the differences in organization classifications?

According to IRS guidelines, a 501(c)(3) is a charitable organization, which includes activities such as relief for the poor, advancement of religion, education or science, lessening the burdens of government and eliminating prejudice and discrimination. A 501(c)(3) is expressly prohibited from engaging in political campaign activity, including the distribution of voter education or registration materials with evidence of bias for or against certain candidates.To qualify as a 501(c)(4), an organization must not be organized for profit and must be used exclusively for promoting “social welfare,” according to the IRS. The earnings of the organization cannot benefit a private shareholder or individual. A 501(c)(4) can engage in political activities, but it cannot be the group’s main function, according to the IRS. Such an organization is also directed not to directly or indirectly participate or intervene in political campaigns to support or oppose any candidate for public office.A political action committee is formed with the express purpose of raising money to spend on opposing or supporting certain candidates. PACs are subject to certain contribution limits and must register with the Idaho Secretary of State after spending or receiving more than $1,000 in a calendar year.

Organizations are finely separating statutes, Idaho’s deputy secretary of state says

Lobbying is defined in Idaho Code as attempting to contact or cause others to make contact with members of the Legislature, legislative committees or an executive official to influence the approval, modification or rejection of any legislation. It also includes attempts to build relationships through goodwill or entertainment.

Earlier this year, Sens. Jim Patrick, R-Twin Falls; Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville; and Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, were also targets of Idaho Freedom Action’s Facebook ads. Several ads accused them of “covering for woke teachers unions” and funding a “social justice agenda” at Boise State University because they voted yes on a bill approving funding for Idaho’s higher education institutions, which included Boise State. All three lost their seats.

Agenbroad said he was also targeted by mass text messages that went out with the same rhetoric during the legislative session.

“Sen. Jeff Agenbroad voted to fund a $6 million program that pushes critical race theory on ID children,” a Feb. 15 mass text message signed by Hurst for Idaho Freedom Action said. “(The theory) teaches that white people are racist & that America is a racist nation. Sign now 2 tell Agenbroad to stop funding hate-America programs.”

The text included a link to a form allowing the recipient to send an email to Agenbroad with their thoughts. He estimates he received between 50 and 100 emails from people as a result of the text, and several retracted their statements and apologized once he explained the text wasn’t true — that language in the bill specifically prohibited any national or state organization to influence the use of the grant funding, nor would it be used for any critical race theory instruction.

The group sent another mass text on March 7.

“On Wednesday, your state senator, Jeff Agenbroad, voted to fully fund California liberal Marlene Tromp’s social justice takeover at Boise State,” the text said. “That means pro-BLM, anti-law enforcement programs, LGBTQ+ initiatives, and safe spaces for liberal students. This is inexcusable and not conservative. Why is Jeff Agenbroad using your tax dollars to pay for this garbage. He owes you an explanation. Please email Agenbroad to let him know you’re disappointed with his support of leftist programs.”

The text referenced the entire higher education funding bill for the state, which was approved by the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee and included funding for all of Idaho’s higher education institutions, including community colleges.

Agenbroad said he doesn’t see any of the ads or texts as lobbying either, and doesn’t think they should be reported that way.

“It’s wrong. I think it’s absolutely wrong,” Agenbroad said. “Particularly when you’re going to come out with misinformation and lies, people should be held accountable to that. I do not see the sunshine in their reporting like a candidate is held accountable to. Is anybody breaking any laws? I’m not claiming that. Are they exploiting the existing system? I think so.”

Freedom groups are ‘very finely separating’ Idaho statutes, deputy secretary of state says

The laws surrounding campaign finance are complicated and often fall into gray areas, said Chad Houck, Idaho’s deputy secretary of state. It can be difficult to determine where the lines begin and end, and what should or shouldn’t be classified as an independent campaign expenditure rather than lobbying.

Although the lobbying ads focus on specific legislators, Houck said if the ads don’t include words to encourage someone to “vote for” or “vote against” that legislator in the election, it isn’t technically a reportable independent campaigning expenditure according to Idaho law.

“It’s a very, very fine line, but they are very meticulous in how they time their strategies, and they know exactly where that line is,” Houck said. “They never advocate for you to vote for them or support their candidacy, you’ll always see, ‘They voted this way.’ They’re making a statement of fact. And as a result, they’ve always argued this when pressed in the past, they are ‘educating the public’ about those individuals.”

Idaho law requires electioneering communications, which are ads or other messages meant to support or oppose candidates, to be reported within 30 days of a primary election. Between April 17 and May 17, Idaho Freedom Action reported electioneering communications on Facebook and Google amounting to $14,250. Those are the only ads reported as campaigning from Idaho Freedom Action.

Idaho Freedom PAC started reporting advertising expenditures on May 2. The PAC raised $55,225 between January and spent more than $50,000 of it before the May 17 primary, mostly on campaign advertising through Google and other hosts.

“They’re not doing anything illegal,” Houck said. “They’re very finely separating the statutes.”

Citizens Alliance of Idaho group advertised heavily on Facebook during session

At least one other organization adopted a similar model to the Freedom Foundation for the legislative session and primary election. Citizens Alliance of Idaho , founded in August 2021 by North Idaho resident Matt Edwards , also reported some of its advertising during the legislative session as lobbying activities.

According to IRS records, Citizens Alliance has not yet received an official 501(c)(3) designation, which would make it exempt from taxation but also prohibit the organization from engaging in political activities.

Edwards could not be reached for comment.

Beginning in late January, the organization ran 24 ads on Facebook with cartoon depictions of legislators who had signed its pledge. The pledge includes promises to support election integrity and expand education freedom, and to never vote for any tax or fee increase or vote for any budget or spending bill that expands government.

None of the advertising shows up in campaign finance reporting before mid-April. Instead, the advertising was reported in lobbyist expenditures, totaling $24,853 between January and March.

To date, 18 lawmakers are considered in “good standing” with the organization for signing the pledge and not violating it during the 2022 legislative session. Many of those legislators also score high marks with the Idaho Freedom Foundation on its “Freedom Index,” which gives legislators a percentage score every session based on how closely he or she aligned with the organization’s scoring recommendations on bills.

More than a dozen other ads advocated for the Legislature to repeal the grocery tax, pass a bill banning any future mask mandates statewide, and accused Speaker of the House Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, and Rep. Paul Amador, R-Coeur d’Alene, of killing bills related to gun rights, election security and property tax reduction.

At the same time of the nonprofit organization’s founding in August 2021, Citizens Alliance of Idaho formed a political action committee of the same name, rather than launching a 501(c)(4) like Idaho Freedom Action. The PAC took in nearly $354,000 since the beginning of March and spent more than $337,000 to support legislative candidates who signed the alliance’s pledge, with $150,000 in support from the Citizens Alliance super PAC, which is based in Dublin, Ohio, and $30,000 from Doyle Beck, a board member of the Idaho Freedom Foundation and member of the Bonneville County Republican Party leadership.

The PAC posted less than a dozen ads on Facebook and Instagram that highlighted candidates for office — just 11 ads totaling $1,285, with simple messages and a real photo of the candidate rather than a cartoon.

Political science professor: No one wants to touch enforcement of laws

Maurice Cunningham, a political science professor in Massachusetts who wrote a book about dark money and has researched the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s dark money ties, said he has seen similar tactics in other states, but none quite like what is happening in Idaho.

“Not in the context of making what appear to be ads to benefit a candidate during a campaign and claiming it’s lobbying,” Cunningham said. “That’s a different kind of question. I think it’s really problematic.”

When it comes to enforcement of state laws or federal laws related to the IRS, Cunningham said no one wants to touch it, because it’s all political. That has always been the case to a certain extent, he said, but it has gotten worse in the past five years or so as the political environment grows more heated and polarized.

“A lot of politicians in the whole political corpus, they adjust to it. (They) adjust to it and they find a level of contentment in it, and they don’t fight it,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham said when organizations run various different branches, it essentially becomes a paperwork exercise. As long as the group is careful with recordkeeping, it won’t run into trouble with the law.

“But even those who are sloppy, the IRS has so little capacity because it’s been starved (budget-wise) for so long, and the IRS itself has been intimidated by largely conservative forces,” Cunningham said. “And it’s left a huge advantage for monied interests to kind of plow through knowing they’re not going to be cracked down on for the most part.”

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

NO MORE ISOLATION: New Idaho law guarantees patients can receive visits

BOISE — Under a brand-new Idaho law, patients in Idaho hospitals, nursing homes or other facilities now have a right to visits from designated “essential caregivers” — even when visitation is otherwise restricted. The move came in reaction to the state’s experience during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when many sick or dying patients couldn’t receive visitors at all, leaving the patients lonely and their families heartbroken. It’s one...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho’s founders put a high priority on gun safety and responsibility

Growing up in Idaho in the 1950s, it was an article of faith that every youngster was going to get the gun responsibility lecture before being turned loose with a firearm — always assume the piece is loaded, never point a gun at anyone, be aware and respectful of everyone around you, and so on. It was stressed that safety and responsibility were inherent parts of the use or ownership of a firearm.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

New lawsuit challenges Idaho's abortion 'trigger' law

BOISE — A new lawsuit filed in the Idaho Supreme Court on Monday charges that Idaho’s 2020 anti-abortion “trigger” law violates both the Idaho Constitution and the Idaho Human Rights Act, and seeks to block it from taking effect in August. Filed by Planned Parenthood, the lawsuit charges that the trigger law — so called because it was “triggered” to take effect if the U.S. Supreme Court overruled Roe vs. Wade — violates the Idaho Constitution’s “guarantee of the fundamental right to privacy in making...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Wildlife Services to limit predator killing methods in Idaho including use of 'cyanide bombs'

BOISE — A U.S. agency responsible for killing wolves and other predators to prevent attacks on livestock has agreed to settle a lawsuit by completing an extensive environmental study on its methods in Idaho. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services also agreed last week not to use poison gas cartridges, also known as "cyanide bombs," or fire to kill wolf pups in dens in Idaho until the study is finished at the end of 2024. ...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Idaho State
Idaho Elections
State
Idaho State
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Idaho Government
Idaho State Journal

Pearl Dielman, possibly Idaho’s oldest person, dies at 109

LEWISTON — A woman who loved root beer, high heels, having her hair and nails done and who may have been the oldest living person in Idaho, died Saturday at the age of 109. Tasha Carper, of Lewiston, Pearl Dielman’s granddaughter, said Dielman, who was living at Royal Plaza retirement center, tested positive for COVID-19 on June 13. Carper said Dielman apparently recovered and was released from quarantine Friday but before she and her sister, Debbie McLean, could get permission to visit her, Dielman died. ...
LEWISTON, ID
Idaho State Journal

Plenty of fireworks, fun set for July Fourth weekend in Southeast Idaho

After two years of Independence Day seeing its fair share of pandemic-related cancellations, there are numerous fireworks shows and other festivities set for this July Fourth weekend in Southeast Idaho. POCATELLO Monday, July 4 Pocatello’s annual Independence Day Parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. in Historic Downtown Pocatello. The parade will begin at the intersection...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Sharing the road

Well after almost being taken out by a truck pulling a boat on a trailer as we were both approaching a STOP sign, I thought it would be good to send out this letter again. With summer here and the cost of gas hitting record levels more and more bicycles are now on the roads. For those that do not ride a bicycle, it can be annoying when driving a vehicle and you encounter a cyclist and you may have to slow down and wait before you can pass them because of oncoming traffic and the cyclist is too close to or in your traffic lane. You may complain that the cyclist doesn’t belong on the road or isn't far enough over to the side of the road “where they belong”. Keep in mind that bicycles have a legal right to be on all roadways (except when posted otherwise) just as you do in your vehicle. The cyclist in all reality, (especially if the bicycle is a road bicycle with narrow tires), is probably as far over to the right and out of your way as possible while trying to stay away from the build up of gravel, debris, glass, sticks, dead animals, rough pavement, etc. that exists along the side of all our roads that a driver of a vehicle doesn't notice. Bicycle lanes, if they do exist, often end abruptly, and usually also have a lot of debris built up, as they are not swept any more than other roadways. So, PLEASE, slow down and give cyclists extra room when passing them (at least three feet, according to the law in several states). Keep in mind that the person on the bicycle isn't out there to annoy you and they could be a friend, relative, coworker, neighbor, and/or just a nice person trying to save gas and get some exercise. PLEASE be patient with us, as hitting a cyclist is a tragedy for everyone, as seen numerous times here in Pocatello. A safe biking experience requires everyone's involvement. Also, PLEASE put your cell phone away when driving, as being struck by an inattentive driver is a huge concern by all cyclists.
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maurice Cunningham
Idaho State Journal

Idaho will ban most abortions after US Supreme Court ruling

The overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court with a 6-3 vote on Friday triggers a 2020 Idaho law banning all abortions except in cases of reported rape or incest, or to protect the mother’s life. That law takes effect 30 days after the court’s decision, negating the state’s current law allowing most abortions up to viability at about 24 weeks. “Idaho has been at the forefront...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

The debate begins: The Lava Ridge Wind Project would double the amount of wind energy produced in Idaho. But at what cost?

For the past two years, the Lava Ridge Wind project has gathered fans and skeptics. Proposed by Magic Valley Energy, a subsidiary of LS Power, the up to 400-turbine project is projected to generate 1,000 megawatts, enough energy to power 300,000 homes. On the other hand, the project has raised concerns from stakeholders regarding cultural resources, wildlife safety, grazing rights and more. ...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Overturning of Roe v. Wade means Idahoans are left with few family planning options

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, meaning that 30 days after the judgment is entered, a trigger law banning most abortions in Idaho will kick in. The trigger law makes abortions illegal except in certain cases, such as saving the mother’s life. In cases of rape or incest, the woman must provide a police report to the doctor before the procedure can happen.The Supreme Court's controversial decision and Idaho's trigger law will greatly impact women in the Gem State, where birth...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Watch: Idaho Fish and Game rescues sturgeon from canal in Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT — Idaho Department of Fish and Game personnel around approximately 9 am on Wednesday, June 29, from both the Southeast and Upper Snake Regions responded to reports of a sturgeon trapped in a canal in Blackfoot. When personnel arrived, the sturgeon was swimming with at least a third of its body above the water. Fish and Game was able to capture the nearly 5-foot long fish from the waterway and transport it via a water-filled tank in a vehicle to the nearby Snake River. ...
BLACKFOOT, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campaign Finance#Political Campaign#Campaign Advertising#Election State#Politics State#Democrats#Pro Blm#Idaho Freedom Action#The Idaho Legislature
Idaho State Journal

A thousand protest Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade in Idaho march

BOISE — Around 1,000 people gathered, starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, at Cherie Buckner-Webb Park to protest the Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The protestors later marched to the Capitol and continued marching downtown during the event organized by groups including the Red Republicans of the DSA, Idaho Party for Socialism and Liberation, Boise Democratic Socialists of America and the Southwest Idaho branch of Industrial Workers of the World. Counterprotestors could also be heard in the crowd. Another large abortion rights demonstration took place downtown on Friday, the day the Supreme Court decision was announced. Idaho has a "trigger" law that will go into effect 30 days after the judgement is entered and will ban most abortions in the state.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Interstate 84 closed in eastern Oregon due to wildfire smoke

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — Transportation officials said Tuesday evening that Interstate 84 is closed near the border of Oregon and Idaho because of wildfire smoke. The Oregon Department of Transportation said the interstate was closed westbound in Ontario and eastbound in Baker City because of smoke from a wildfire. Officials said fire crews were responding but it was unknown when the freeway would reopen.
BAKER CITY, OR
Idaho State Journal

Hiker hospitalized after grizzly bear mauling in Wyoming

MEETEETSE, Wyo. (AP) — A hiker has been hospitalized after being mauled by a bear, believed to have been a grizzly, in the mountains of northwestern Wyoming, the state’s Game and Fish agency said Tuesday. The man was hiking Monday at high elevation on Francs Peak, a 13,000-foot (4,000-meter) summit southeast of Yellowstone National Park, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said Tuesday. The surprise attack happened too quickly for...
WYOMING STATE
Idaho State Journal

Five deaths, 170 new COVID-19 cases reported in Southeast Idaho between June 21-27

Southeastern Idaho Public Health announced five people died from COVID-19 and there were 327 new confirmed and probable cases for the week of June 21 through June 27. Of the five deaths, three occurred in Bingham County and both Bannock and Butte county each had one death from COVID-19. This brings the total to 520 deaths due to COVID-19 in the health district. Out of respect to these individuals’ families,...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
IRS
Idaho State Journal

Yellowstone bison gores Colorado man, causes arm injury

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A Colorado man who Yellowstone National Park officials say got too close to a bison was thrown by the animal while trying to get himself and a child away from danger. The 34-year-old man from Colorado Springs was walking with his family near Giant Geyser in the Old Faithful area on Monday when a bull bison charged the group, park officials said. A video...
COLORADO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Larger weddings are back for 2022

Some good news for a change: Big weddings have come back with a boom in 2022. Idaho couples are coming straight out of quarantine in their tuxes and white gowns, ready to celebrate with their friends and family.“2022 has been and will continue to be so amazing for weddings,” said Joni Hansen Oakey, owner of Margene’s Bridal in Idaho Falls. “Our numbers are up because people are celebrating in a big way.”The COVID-19 pandemic took away many important things that we might have at one point taken for granted; one of those things being the chance to have the wedding...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Dog attacked by mountain lion cub near Idaho-Utah border

HYDE PARK, Utah — If anyone in the Hyde Park area stumbles upon an unusual cat, it may be wise to refrain from any desires to pet the animal. Harley, a dog, was attacked by a mountain lion cub while on a walk with her owner on Friday evening in this town near the Idaho-Utah border. According to a comment from Hyde Park government on its Facebook page, the incident took place near 200 North and 200 East. ...
HYDE PARK, UT
Idaho State Journal

Minnetonka Cave open for the summer

Minnetonka Cave in Caribou National Forest has opened for its summer season. Dellene Rigby, area cave manager at Minnetonka Cave, explained the cave was first discovered in the early 1900s by a man who shot a grouse that fell into the cave. “As he went down to get the grouse, he felt the cold air coming up from the cave,” she said. ...
SAINT CHARLES, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy