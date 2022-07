FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The kick to the little boy’s chest was so swift, the witness couldn’t remember if the father used his right or left leg. In any case, Joseph Gieske, 34, didn’t know anyone was watching when the child walked in front of him as he sat on a couch. Then he kicked him so hard, the child fell to the floor Friday evening at 10 p.m, court documents said.

