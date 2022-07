We all knew this was coming, but the news is no less nauseating. On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. The case — Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization — leaves abortion in the hands of state legislatures, meaning each state will have different, complex procedures to access abortion. University President Jim Ryan sent out an email Friday detailing what this ruling means for University students, clarifying that under existing Virginia law, there will be no immediate changes to abortion accessibility. As such, U.Va. Health will maintain its current services. While this is good news for now, it does not ensure protection in the future.

