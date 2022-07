“Tonight, in our country, our beautiful, wonderful country, a 13-year-old girl is being raped in an incest-related incident and is going to wake up tomorrow and realize that if she wants to end that pregnancy, she is going to be committing a crime in that state and she will not be able to get to New York,” said Assemblywoman Cathy Nolan (D-Long Island City) at a rally in Sunnyside following an announcement earlier that morning that the Supreme Court voted to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO