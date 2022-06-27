ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

Erika Schuelke

 4 days ago

She was born June 11, 1935 in Germany, the daughter of the late Johann and Frieda (Karle) Friedrich. Erika was a member of St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, where...

Elizabeth L. Rakarich

Born in Pittsburgh on Feb. 27, 1942, she was the daughter of the late John W. Amszi, Sr. and Susanna Shaltes Amszi. She was a homemaker and a member of Saint Francis of Assisi Parish, Saint Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church in Herman. After raising four children, Elizabeth...
PITTSBURGH, PA
William John Morrison

William John Morrison, 94, of Butler, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Butler Memorial Hospital. Bill was in the US Air Force and US Navy and a member of West Sunbury American Legion Post #243 and the Moose #64. He had worked for the borough of Edgewood as a communications operator for the fire and police departments and had worked at the Butler County Prison.
BUTLER, PA
Ponnuthurai “Ponn” Balagi

Ponnuthurai “Ponn” Balagi, 65, of Clarion, PA passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022. He was born in Karampon, Jaffna in Sri Lanka on January 29, 1957 to the late Thilagawathy Ponnuthurai and Ponnuthurai Thambimuthu. Ponnuthurai received his Associate of Science in Nursing from UMDNJ School of Nursing and Middlesex County College. He also graduated from High School at Velanai Central College in Sri Lanka. Ponnuthurai was employed as a registered nurse in his early career and later became a hotel manager. He loved meditation and yoga. Ponnuthurai believed in Shaivism and felt very connected to God. He loved reading and learning about all faiths as well as the history of the United States of America. He’s a proud Sri Lankan Tamil who truly loved America. Ponnuthurai was known to be intelligent, very kind-hearted, down to earth, generous, humorous, very caring, ambitious, self-assured, confident, helpful, non-judgmental, and a very spiritual man who considered himself to be the messiah. Above all else he loved his daughter, family, friends, and caretakers very much. Ponnuthurai was the father of Shankhri Sri Balaji; and brother of Kamala Sarveswaran, Ponnuthurai Sivaji, Komathy Kalaichelvam, Nirmala Nagalingam, Shanthy Krishnamoorthy, Jeyanthy Angara, and Nethaji Ponnuthurai. All spiritual and religious arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
CLARION, PA
Norval L. Kuharic

Norval L. Kuharic, 80, of Butler passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022. He was born in Butler on July 20, 1941 to the late Joseph and Lois (Dunn) Kuharic. Norval honorably served his country in the United States Navy. He later went on to work at Armco for over 30 years before retiring as a supervisor. Norval was a member of the Elks Club, Esquires Club, and American Legion Post # 778. He loved golf, bowling, and his dog Buddy. Norval was known to be a hard worker and only missed 2 days of work over 30 years. He was loved and will be forever missed. Norval was the beloved husband of Patricia “Pat” (Pollock) Kuharic since their marriage in 1963; father of Joseph (Jennifer) Kuharic; grandfather of Heather (Michael) Broadhead, Megan (John) Hicks, Kelley Kuharic, Grace Kuharic, and Kole Kuharic; and great grandfather of Riley, Blake, Carter, and Owen. He is also survived by his son in law Larry Spangler. He was preceded in death by his 2 daughters Deborah Spangler and Deanna Kuharic. Services will be held privately through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A special thank you to the Butler Memorial Hospital ICU nursing staff.
BUTLER, PA
Carol Ann Billman McConnell

Carol Ann Billman McConnell, 85 of Butler, PA, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot, PA. Born October 28, 1936 in Butler, PA. She was the daughter of the late Norbert F. and Rachel McGlincy Billman. Carol was a graduate of Butler High School. She was...
BUTLER, PA
Replica Of Tomb Of Unknown Soldier Stopping In Zelie

The public is invited to visit a traveling memorial later this week to raise awareness of sacrifices made by members of the U.S. Armed Forces. Armstrong is presenting the Exchange Club of Rome’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Replica Tour for a stop at Zelienople on Friday between 6:30 and 7 p.m.
ZELIENOPLE, PA
City Fireworks Set For This Monday

A fireworks show is set for this holiday weekend in the City of Butler. The display will be set off Monday night following the Butler Blue Sox game at Michelle Krill Field at Historic Pullman Park. Earlier this year, the City announced that a number of local businesses had made...
BUTLER, PA
Saxonburg Carnival Gets Underway

The Saxonburg Carnival is currently underway. The annual event takes place on the carnival grounds near the Saxonburg Volunteer Fire Company. It starts nightly at 6 p.m. and will once again feature rides this year. Admission is free, however there is a ticket needed in order to ride. Fire officials...
SAXONBURG, PA
Foundation Damaged In Connoquenessing Crash

Part of a home under construction was damaged after a crash earlier this week in Connoquenessing Township. State police say the one vehicle accident happened on Prospect Road near the intersection with Upper Harmony Road around 5 p.m. Suzanna Froelich, no age or location given, was driving her SUV when...
CONNOQUENESSING, PA
Concordia Recognizes L.P.N. With New Award

A local company is recognizing an employee with a new award. Concordia Lutheran Ministries recently named East Brady native and Licensed Practical Nurse Shennel Crissman as the recipient of the Stephen W. Johnson Mission Award. She works at the Concordia at Cabot Lund Care Center. This award was created by...
CABOT, PA
Big Butler Fair Kicks Off Friday

The return of the Big Butler Fair kicks off Friday and continues through July 9th. The 166th running of the fair will feature food, carnival rides and games, demo derbies, tractor pulls, farm animals, concerts, and a professional 4th of July firework show. Friday is a $5 Bike Night and will feature a free concert by the Clarks. The opening act is The Redlines, who take the stage at 7 p.m. The Clarks will begin their show at 8 p.m.
BUTLER, PA
Symphony To Perform In Cranberry’s Concert Series

The Butler County Symphony Orchestra’s is helping to kick off this summer’s Cranberry Township series of Concerts in the Park. On Thursday, the group will perform a classical program at the Rotary Amphitheatre starting at 7 p.m. Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs....
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Tree Of Life Shooter Trial Could Begin Next Spring

The trial for the alleged shooter at the Tree of Life Synagogue could begin by this upcoming spring. The federal judge overseeing the case said it would be “reasonable” for the trial to begin in between April and June of next year. The judge however noted that the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
SRU Names New Interim Assc. Provost

A professor at Slippery Rock University is being given new administrative responsibilities for the upcoming year. SRU recently announced that Dance professor Ursula Payne will serve as interim associate provost for the upcoming 2022-23 academic year. Beginning July 18th, Payne’s duties will include academic planning and oversight assessment along with...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
Freeport School Taxes To Rise

Residents who live in the Freeport Area School District are going to see their taxes go up. The school board approved the increase by a slim 5-4 margin. Freeport spans Butler and Armstrong Counties, which will both see increases, but at different rates. The new budget will see the real...
FREEPORT, PA
One Man Seriously Injured In Worth Twp. Crash

One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Worth Township Tuesday evening. The accident happened on Route 108 around 7 p.m. State police say 38-year-old Justin Powell of Slippery Rock was driving his motorcycle when he struck a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Megan Snyder of Slippery Rock, who was trying to make a left turn into a business.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
South Butler School District Now Known As Knoch

It’s official! The South Butler County School District is now the Knoch School District. Although it’s been a topic of discussion for many years, administration and school board members began the process of changing the district’s name with a vote in December of 2019. A vote in...
BUTLER, PA
Police Continue Search For Muddy Creek Shooting Suspect

Police are searching for a man they say pulled the trigger in the shooting death of a man that happened earlier this month in Muddy Creek Township. We reported earlier this week that 37-year-old Nicole Schwartz of Ellwood City was arrested in connection with the death of 32-year-old Frederick Orr. However, she told police that a man only known as the letter “K” was the person who shot and killed Orr.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
One Person Taken To Hospital After Center Twp. Crash

One person was taken to the hospital after a car went into the side of a garage in Center Township. The two vehicle accident happened Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Sunset Drive and Mercer Road. State police say 22-year-old Ashley Priester of Butler failed to stop at...
BUTLER, PA
Harmony Fire District Holding Open House

The Harmony Fire District is holding an open house tonight. The event takes place at their headquarters on Main Street in Harmony. Firefighters will be on hand to demonstrate a vehicle extrication and offer fire extinguisher training. There will also be a bounce house for kids, along with other activities...
HARMONY, PA

