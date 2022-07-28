The Valve Index is the best VR headset for PC gamers

www.cnn.com
ComicBook
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Unhappy After Missing Out New Free PS5 Game
PlayStation Plus subscribers are unhappy they can't claim a major, free PS5 game. Yesterday, Annapurna Interactive stealth released What Remains of Edith Finch on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. If you own the game on PS4, you can currently upgrade it for free to the PS5 version, however, not if you obtained the game through PlayStation Plus. Back in May of 2019, the PS4 version of the game was made "free" through the subscription service. Naturally, many downloaded it. In the past, PlayStation Plus games have been exempt from free PS4 to PS5 upgrades. Other times, it's been allowed. It's unclear why there is an inconsistency and who makes these decisions -- Sony or the publisher -- but PS Plus subscribers aren't happy whatever the case.
The Verge
Get a year of PlayStation Plus Essential for just $40 for a limited time
If you’re one of the lucky ones who have managed to nab a PlayStation 5, you’ll be pleased to hear that luck is once again working in your favor. Now through August 1st at 9AM ET, Verge readers can buy a year of PlayStation Plus Essential service from Eneba for around $40 instead of $59.99 when they use promo code VERGEssentials at checkout. Note that the price might fluctuate by a few dollars and cents on Eneba’s website, but the final sale price at checkout should be under $40. You can also use this deal to extend an existing PlayStation Plus subscription, however, the added time will be prorated based on the tier.
TechRadar
Fallout 4 cheats: console commands and how to use them
The wasteland is a dangerous place, and Fallout 4 cheats can help you stay alive in the world of glow-in-the-dark radroaches. Whether you're emerging into the bright sun of the world outside Vault 111 for the first time – late to the party – or you're coming back to the nuclear wastes for a visit while waiting for Fallout 5, it's critical to have control over your game. With how complicated Fallout 4 can be, from factions like the Brotherhood and the Minutemen to the complex settlement system, you're sure to need a helping hand to untangle a mess you've made for yourself.
dotesports.com
Sony plans to discontinue PS5 Accolades due to lack of player usage
The PlayStation 5 released a lot of new features when the console was first launched. Features like backward compatibility with older PlayStation games was a welcome addition from previous generations, but others like the Accolade system ended up falling flat. So flat that Sony has now decided to scrap its Accolade system altogether.
Digital Trends
Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti could rival the RTX 3090 Ti — at less than half the price
The rumored specifications of Nvidia’s upcoming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti just leaked, and it looks like it’ll be one beast of a graphics card. If the specs turn out to be true, the RTX 4070 Ti might be powerful enough to match the current-gen flagship RTX 3090 Ti, but it’s also expected to cost a lot less than the $1,999 GPU.
GTA 6 News: GTA 6 will get new cities and missions throughout its lifetime
GTA 6 will reportedly receive new content throughout its lifetime after launch, including new cities and missions. It looks like the long wait for Grand Theft Auto 6 will also lead to long waits before the game gets all of its content published. But believe it or not, this might be for the better.
Deadrop Is A Video Game Created By Dr. Disrespect; Check Out Some Early Gameplay Clips
The multiplayer first-person shooter that was once known as Project Moon has a new name and some history information according to Midnight Society, the production company Dr. Disrespect created. Deadrop is set in the year “2020. b,” when self-governing megastructures called the Refiner States to transform hazardous air pollutants into a priceless addictive drug called “space dust,” according to the Midnight Society website.
The best sales to shop today: Casper, Apple TV, Fitbit and more
Today, you’ll find a sitewide deal at Moon Pod, discounted Fitbit fitness trackers and savings at Backcountry. All that and more below.
The best gaming PCs are cheaper than you think
If you love PC gaming, you’re going to want a sweet gaming PC, but there are many things to consider before getting one, the biggest being budget. Trying to build the absolute best gaming PC imagineable can be obscenely expensive and buying one prebuilt isn't much better, but there are ways to get cheaper ones; particularly when you build your own, but even if you get them pre-built.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Budget-friendly Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop with an Intel Core i5-11300H and RTX 3050 now on sale for US$550
After we have tracked a few attractive deals for budget-friendly 15-inch gaming laptops like the popular Dell G15 over the past few weeks, gamers who prefer a notebook in the US$500 price range that is made by the reputable Chinese manufacturer Lenovo can now also rejoice. One of the largest electronics retailers in the US currently offers the adequately specced Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 at a very intriguing sale price.
ComicBook
Steam Game Breaks Record Years After Launch
A PC game that fully launched on Steam nearly three years ago just broke its concurrent player record this week, so if you're looking for something new to play (or something to revisit), it's evident the game's got an active community right now to be a part of. The game in question is Hunt: Showdown, the multiplayer game where players team up to fight others as well as supernatural creatures. Its new concurrent record is due in part to an ongoing event that'll last until September, and for those who've never played it before, you're in luck given that the game is currently on sale, too.
TechRadar
Zotac Zbox PI336 Pico review
The PI336 is caught between a performance rock and a thermally challenged hard place. As impressive as a PC this small is, Zotac appears to have ejected practicality along with the cooling fan, making this SoC even slower than it usually is. Zotac has been making small systems for some...
Ars Technica
Analogue comes out swinging with Pocket 1.1 update: “We’re not f-ing around”
Upon its launch in December, the portable Analogue Pocket system immediately stood out as a supercharged way to play classic portable cartridges from Game Boys. While its design borrows heavily from the Gunpei Yokoi original, its physical makeup is attractive and modern, and its mix of FPGA hardware and overkill, high-resolution IPS screen do wonders for old-school games.
Here’s Your Chance to Snag a Guarantee on the PlayStation 5 ‘Horizon: Forbidden West’ Bundle
Click here to read the full article. PlayStation 5 consoles are still hard to come by, and for a good reason: They’re insanely fun, especially with the introduction of the PlayStation Plus Premium tier and its Game Pass-style lineup. PS5s sell out as soon as they become available. Amazon is still offering its invitation to Prime subscribers for a chance to buy a PS5, but it’s not a guarantee. If you need more assurance, consider what Sony’s offering. PlayStation Direct has a PlayStation 5 Console Bundle with Horizon: Forbidden West available for $549.99. It’s seriously one of the best places to...
CNET
You Can Connect Your Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controllers to Your iPhone. Here's How
If you own a Nintendo Switch and like to occasionally play mobile games on your Apple iPhone or iPad, you'll be happy to hear that the forthcoming iOS 16 update, slated for a fall release, will include the ability to connect your Nintendo Joy-Con controllers to your iPhone or iPad.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Is Getting One of Gaming's Most Beloved Franchises
Sony is gearing up to bring one of gaming's most beloved franchises to PlayStation Plus before 2022 comes to a close. In a general sense, the number of titles on PS Plus have already expanded greatly in recent months following the creation of PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra. Now, those tiers of the service are about to become even more worthwhile as the entire Yakuza series from Sega will soon be accessible via the PlayStation subscription platform.
The best products we’ve tested in July: Charcoal grills, first aid kits and more
CNN Underscored is constantly testing products — be those charcoal grills to first aid kits to cooling fans — to find the absolute best in each respective category. Here are the winning products from July.
New PlayStation Controller, The Backbone One, Announced By Sony
PlayStation 5s may still be tricky to get your hands on but it hasn’t stopped Sony from rolling out a slew of updates for those of us who already have one of these chunky lads in our possession. This week, Sony confirmed that PS5s can now support 1440p HDMI...
