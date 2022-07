Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son, Samuel, reversed a Lamborghini into a BMW at a car dealership on Sunday (26 June) in Los Angeles.Samuel, who Ben shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, was out with his father and Ben’s fiancée Jennifer Lopez when the incident occurred.According to reports, Ben had allowed his son into the driver’s seat of a yellow Lamborghini. Samuel then accidentally put the car in reverse and the vehicle nudged the front of a white BMW that was parked behind it.A representative for Ben told TMZ that no damage was caused and all involved were OK.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Amtrak train crashes into car killing three in CaliforniaGlastonbury clear-up begins as party-goers leave Worthy FarmAlec Baldwin announces interview with Woody Allen

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO