TYLER — Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith gave new details Monday regarding the Sunday morning trail ride incident that sent five people to the hospital after a string of shootings. According to our news partner KETK, Smith said in a press conference that his office, the fire marshal’s office, and the district attorney’s office will be going after the organizers of the event with “any civil lawsuit, as well as any criminal enforcement.” Smith added, “We’ll be looking at failure to stop and render aid, just anything that we can file on the event holder, or anyone else, they’ve broken the law in Smith County and will be prosecuted.”

