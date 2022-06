Season 17 of America’s Got Talent entered its fourth week of auditions on Tuesday after kicking off the season with loads of memorable performances. The earliest sensations to hit the stage were saxophonist and golden buzzer winner Avery Dixon and English singer Lee Collinson. The following week saw 11-year-old singer and golden buzzer winner Maddie Baez hit the stage. Now though, following Tuesday night’s airing, all eyes locked on TikTok superstar Kristen Kruz, a 19-year-old singer and music student from Irving, Texas.

