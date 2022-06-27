ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahomans will decide Tuesday who appears on November ballot

By Kim Jarrett
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) - Oklahomans are going to the polls to decide who will be on the ballot in several key races, including governor and U.S Senator. Early voting began Thursday and polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Candidates must receive 50% of the...

KPVI Newschannel 6

Arizona voters will decide on an amendment to raise the ballot measure vote requirement

An amendment that will change the vote threshold requirement to pass ballot measures in Arizona will appear on the ballot this November. On June 23, 2022, the Arizona State Senate voted 16-12 to put the measure on the ballot. All Republicans voted to pass the amendment, while all Democrats voted against it. The vote was also split down party lines when the Arizona House voted 31-28 to pass the amendment on February 22.
ARIZONA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Property tax exemptions amendment to appear on Arizona ballot

The Arizona State Legislature voted last week to place a constitutional amendment regarding property taxes on the ballot in November. The amendment, introduced by Sen. J.D. Mesnard (R-17) and Sen. Vince Leach (R-11), would consolidate the property tax provisions within the Arizona Constitution into a single provision, as well as allowing the legislature to set certain property tax exemption amounts and qualifications. This includes property tax exemptions for certain individuals, such as widows and widowers, those with disabilities, and disabled veterans, as well as for property used for trade, business or agriculture.
ARIZONA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Wyoming Democratic Party hires Rural Organizing and Voter Registration Director, Communications Director

The Wyoming Democratic Party announced the hiring of a Rural Organizing and Voter Registration Director and a new Communications Director. Greg Haas started June 27 as the WDP’s Rural Organizing and Voter Registration Director. The position is funded through the Democratic National Committee’s State Party Innovation Fund (SPIF), money designated to help state parties. Haas will help organize Democrats and register voters in Wyoming’s rural areas.
WYOMING STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Anti-abortion groups want state’s 19th century ban strengthened

Some of Wisconsin’s anti-abortion groups want to tighten the state’s pre-Civil War ban on abortions by removing or rewording the exception that allows doctors to perform the procedure to save the life of the mother. The push comes as opponents of the ban, led by Gov. Tony Evers...
WISCONSIN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

State renews AltEn's permit to land-apply treated wastewater

A now-closed ethanol plant near Mead will be allowed to continue applying wastewater to farm ground in Saunders County after the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy renewed its permit on Thursday. The National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit granted to AltEn will allow the six seed companies leading the...
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

New law allows Ohio veteran services offices to respond more quickly

(The Center Square) – Ohio veterans struggling to find a place to live or find a job can get help a little easier when a new law that removes some restrictions on veteran services agencies goes into effect this fall. The law will allow veteran service offices to use...
OHIO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Change to DUI law could keep medical marijuana patients safe from unfair convictions

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania has been slow to follow neighboring states in legalizing recreational marijuana, and the General Assembly is moving forward on fixing some problems affecting medical marijuana patients. More than 700,000 Pennsylvanians have qualified for the state’s medical marijuana program since 2018. However, the existing zero-tolerance...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Abortion appointments from Utahns increase at Jackson clinic

The Women’s Health Center & Family Care Clinic of Jackson — the only clinic in Wyoming that provides abortion services — is feeling the regional impacts of abortion bans following the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade on Friday. Giovannina Anthony, the doctor who...
UTAH STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Virginia gas tax going up Friday

(The Center Square) – As gas prices are still hovering around record highs set this month, Virginians may have to pay a little more once a nearly 3-cent gas tax increase goes into effect Friday. The gas tax will increase by about 2.34 cents per gallon to adjust for...
VIRGINIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Group says new retail delivery fee will pose 'a significant burden' on Colorado business operations

(The Center Square) – Some small business owners are sounding off against a new fee that's set to take effect on retail items that customers purchase and have delivered. The new retail delivery fee was created under Senate Bill 21-260, which established a host of new fees to fund the state's transportation system. The new fee is effective starting Friday "on all deliveries by motor vehicle to a location in Colorado with at least one item of tangible personal property subject to state sales or use tax."
COLORADO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Green Infrastructure Projects funded in Caroline and Kent/Queen Anne's counties

CHAMBERSBURG, PA – The Chesapeake Bay Trust, in partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection announce that $1,058,720 in funding has been awarded to 13 projects across Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia as part of the Chesapeake Bay Green Streets, Green Jobs, Green Towns Grant Program. These awards help communities develop and implement plans that reduce stormwater runoff; increase the amount of green spaces in urban areas; improve the health of local rivers, streams, the Chesapeake Bay and the human populations within the communities; create “green jobs;” reduce energy use; and enhance livability in cities and communities.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Expert: USDA grant to address food insecurity a 'drop in the bucket'

(The Center Square) – Reducing the number of food deserts is the focus of a new federal grant program. Some Marylanders with barriers to fresh food will benefit from a United States Department of Agriculture grant which is designed to increase food distribution. Together with the Reinvestment Fund, the...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD

