Weather service reports half dozen tornadoes Friday afternoon, evening

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Two websites that serve Job Service North Dakota have now been offline for nearly a week due to what the department is calling a vendor service issue. The database that allows job seekers to search for jobs, as well as the site which houses labor...
MINNEAPOLIS – U.S. Steel plans to spend $150 million to upgrade one of its two Minnesota mines to produce a new kind of iron ore feedstock now used in the majority of the nation’s steel mills. The specialty “DR-grade” pellets are used to make a purer form of...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KFGO) – Protests against the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade and South Dakota’s trigger law ending abortion in the state ended with arrests late last night in downtown Sioux Falls. Several hundred pro-choice demonstrators took to the streets, chanted slogans, and stopped...
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota National Guard could lose hundreds of soldiers if they don’t get vaccinated against COVID-19 immediately. The U.S. Department of Defense’s deadline for getting shots was Thursday. More than 95% of the Minnesota National Guard’s 13,000 members have been vaccinated but according...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The state Department of Human Services has announced a change they hope will help North Dakotans in recovery who live in under-served areas have the ability to access vital treatment services closer to their homes. Pam Sagness is the director of the Behavioral Health division....
PIERRE, S.D. – A contingent of South Dakota Republican lawmakers have announced a group called the “South Dakota Freedom Caucus” as they try to drive state politics further to the right. In its first official statement, the caucus called for an immediate special legislative session to address...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A grassroots healthcare organization wants to put the abortion issue on the ballot in South Dakota. Dakotans for Health has developed language for a potential constitutional ballot measure, which if passed by state voters would make South Dakota’s near total ban on abortion less restrictive. The proposed language says the state may regulate or prohibit abortion after the second trimester, except when necessary to preserve the life or physical or emotional health of a pregnant woman. State law currently bans abortions except to save the life of the mother.
PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has appointed the lead prosecutor in the Senate impeachment trial against former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg to fill the remainder of Ravnsborg’s term. Noem’s appointment of Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo as attorney general was effective Tuesday. Noem pushed...
