ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

Weather service reports half dozen tornadoes Friday afternoon, evening

By Paul Jurgens
740thefan.com
 4 days ago

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – The National Weather Service has confirmed 6 tornadoes Friday afternoon and evening in eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. The most powerful...

740thefan.com

Comments / 0

Related
740thefan.com

Jobs website down, impacting search process in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Two websites that serve Job Service North Dakota have now been offline for nearly a week due to what the department is calling a vendor service issue. The database that allows job seekers to search for jobs, as well as the site which houses labor...
BISMARCK, ND
740thefan.com

US Steel upgrading MN mill to produce specialty pellets

MINNEAPOLIS – U.S. Steel plans to spend $150 million to upgrade one of its two Minnesota mines to produce a new kind of iron ore feedstock now used in the majority of the nation’s steel mills. The specialty “DR-grade” pellets are used to make a purer form of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
740thefan.com

Hundreds protest SCOTUS decision, SD trigger law in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KFGO) – Protests against the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade and South Dakota’s trigger law ending abortion in the state ended with arrests late last night in downtown Sioux Falls. Several hundred pro-choice demonstrators took to the streets, chanted slogans, and stopped...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
740thefan.com

Hundreds of Minnesota National Guard members face dismissal

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota National Guard could lose hundreds of soldiers if they don’t get vaccinated against COVID-19 immediately. The U.S. Department of Defense’s deadline for getting shots was Thursday. More than 95% of the Minnesota National Guard’s 13,000 members have been vaccinated but according...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Grand Forks, ND
City
Cavalier, ND
State
Minnesota State
740thefan.com

South Dakota Freedom Caucus to push policy further right

PIERRE, S.D. – A contingent of South Dakota Republican lawmakers have announced a group called the “South Dakota Freedom Caucus” as they try to drive state politics further to the right. In its first official statement, the caucus called for an immediate special legislative session to address...
PIERRE, SD
740thefan.com

Healthcare group wants abortion issue on the ballot in SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A grassroots healthcare organization wants to put the abortion issue on the ballot in South Dakota. Dakotans for Health has developed language for a potential constitutional ballot measure, which if passed by state voters would make South Dakota’s near total ban on abortion less restrictive. The proposed language says the state may regulate or prohibit abortion after the second trimester, except when necessary to preserve the life or physical or emotional health of a pregnant woman. State law currently bans abortions except to save the life of the mother.
740thefan.com

Noem appoints prosecutor in Ravnsborg impeachment to AG post

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has appointed the lead prosecutor in the Senate impeachment trial against former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg to fill the remainder of Ravnsborg’s term. Noem’s appointment of Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo as attorney general was effective Tuesday. Noem pushed...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy