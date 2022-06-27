ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southlake, TX

J-Belle Kimbrell Named Miss Texas' Outstanding Teen

By David Dunn
Southlake Style
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJ-Belle Kimbrell is not only Southlake’s Outstanding Teen — she’s now also Texas’. Participating in the Miss Texas competition over the weekend, J-Belle won in several key preliminary categories, including Overall On-Stage Question In Evening Wear and...

