Vicksburg, MS

Gun raffle to support Vicksburg Sandlot 8U All-Stars trip to Gulf Coast World Series

By Kelley Branch
vicksburgnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vicksburg Sandlot 8U All-Stars have qualified to compete in the Gulf Coast World Series to be held in Pascagoula, Miss. July 14 –...

vicksburgnews.com

Comments / 1

mississippifreepress.org

Miss Black Mississippi Winners’ Pageant Journeys Unapologetically Defy Odds, Stereotypes

The clock reads 11:59 p.m. on a Saturday in December 2021, and voters have less than a minute to finish casting their ballots for the next Miss Black Mississippi USA pageant. Inside her apartment in Jackson with her mother at her side, Brianna McField enters last-minute votes on her phone, her fingers moving swiftly and efficiently as midnight approaches. Her friends have been calling her to assure her that they are casting votes as well.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Daily South

Pass Christian Is the Mississippi Beach Town You've Probably Never Heard Of

Affectionately known as "The Pass" to locals and devoted visitors, it's common knowledge that Pass Christian is the place where problems, stress, and worries of the world come to pass. Incorporated in 1848, the tiny Coastal Mississippi town of fewer than 7,000 people has kept a low profile over the years, with nearby Gulfport, Bay St. Louis, and Ocean Springs getting most of the out-of-town draw. However, those who are in on Pass Christian's secret are privy to miles of pristine white-sand coastline, beautiful historic architecture, and unbeatable small-town charm.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
QSR magazine

Super Chix Opens in Flowood, Mississippi

SUPER CHIX announced the opening of its first restaurant in Mississippi in Flowood. The new SUPER CHIX restaurant is located at 2675 Lakeland Dr., Flowood, Mississippi. “The Lakeland Dr. SUPER CHIX is perfectly located in the principal Flowood Shopping Corridor with its easy accessibility and prominent street presence. Residents in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a great new choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends. Congratulations to the SUPER CHIX franchisees Bill Latham and Jud Heubach of the Table 100 Group and John Bean, Principal at the Eat With Us Group and their team for their first SUPER CHIX opening,” says Darryl Neider, CEO of SUPER CHIX.
FLOWOOD, MS
WLOX

Ten Memorial Family Medicine residents were handed their white coats

Seafood and fun are front and center in Bay St. Louis. Thursday’s initial meeting to form a Gulf Coast shellfish growers association drew about 40 participants representing growers, processors and academics. Tiffany Murdock ready to take on new role as first female CEO of Singing River Health System. Updated:...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
bslshoofly.com

Shore Thing Fishing Report 6/30/2022

Speckled trout fishing may be hot - but it's hard to resist the lure of going after the "Big Fish." - by Sonny Schindler, Shore Thing Fishing Charters ​. You can still load up on speckled trout at the nearshore reefs, barrier islands and in the Louisiana Marsh. Honestly, I think the trout fishing is just going to keep getting better, too! Even with the incredible speckled trout fishing, we have been spending a few days chasing the “Big Fish.”
WAVELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Mortgage paid off for fallen Pascagoula fire captain

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WJTV) – A foundation paid off the mortgage on the home of a Pascagoula fire captain who died of cancer in 2021. Fire Captain Jacob Latch died of occupational cancer on October 12, 2021. He is remembered by his wife, Katie, and his three children. The Tunnel to Towers Fallen First Responder Home […]
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLBT

Pafford aircraft struck by mysterious bullet at base

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Pafford ambulance aircraft was struck by a stray bullet Monday evening. The Air One Foxtrot airframe was parked on a ramp at Hawkins Field when it was hit in the “upper cowling and intake manifold.”. It is unknown where the bullet came from at...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Fireworks displays scheduled all through Fourth of July holiday weekend

Independence Day celebrations in the metro aren't just on the Fourth of July. The Celebrate America Balloon Glow starts at 6 p.m. Friday at Northpark Mall in Ridgeland. The Mississippi Championship Balloon Fest will inflate balloons and light up the night. Entertainment will be provided by DJ Trix, Luckenbach Willie...
RIDGELAND, MS
WLBT

Councilman Kenneth Stokes to host water giveaway Friday at 9 a.m.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another water giveaway is slated for Friday morning, in the wake of the latest boil water notice issued for the city of Jackson. At 9 a.m. Friday, Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes will be giving away water at 3450 Albermarle Rd., in Jackson. The giveaway comes...
JACKSON, MS
Madison County Journal

New ‘Blackout’ tags honor first responders

“Blackout” vehicle tags honoring first responders will be available on the first of the month, thanks to legislation supported by state Rep. Jill Ford of Madison. “I believe the Blackout Tag will be the most popular vanity tag in the State of Mississippi,” Ford said Wednesday. “We are a state that supports law enforcement and during this current hostile climate in the White House, this will be an easy and affordable way for Mississippi to encourage those that sacrifice their lives on a daily basis.”
MADISON, MS
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Brookhaven, MS

The old southern charms of Brookhaven, Mississippi, will capture your interest in visiting this small city. Brookhaven is the seat of Lincoln County, about 55 miles south of Jackson, the state capital. The Choctaw Indians first inhabited the area in the early 1800s and used it for hunting and planting...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WAPT

Medical transport plane grounded after it was shot at Hawkins Field

JACKSON, Miss. — An airplane is grounded in Jackson after it was struck by a bullet. Physicians Air Transport lead pilot David Hood said he got a shocking call from a junior pilot at about 6:30 p.m. Monday. The pilot said he was standing in the hanger at Hawkins Field on the phone when he heard a loud ping. As he checked out the plane, he found a bullet hole in what's known as the upper cowling. After removing that piece, they found the bullet also struck a part of the engine.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Miss Mississippi State wins the crown

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi 2022 was crowned at the Vicksburg Convention Center Saturday night. Miss Mississippi State University Emmie Perkins won the title and will now represent the state at the Miss America competition. The Top 10 were announced shortly after the Miss Mississippi competition began. After competing...
VICKSBURG, MS
NewsBreak
Sports
ourmshome.com

George County History is Drawn by the Rivers of Water

Water is an appropriate thread for much of George County’s history. Early pioneers settled near water along the Pascagoula River or one of the many creeks that eventually feed into it. Last week I had the honor of presenting a program on local history at the Lucedale-George County Public...
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Heat Wave Broken, Tornado Confirmed

What a difference a day makes. After most of Mississippi struggled through another day of extreme heat on Sunday, Monday’s highs were 10 to 15 degrees cooler. Meridian, which had gone seven straight days with triple digit temperatures, topped out at 91 Monday. And the National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado which touched down south of Brookhaven Sunday night. It was on the ground for almost two and a half miles with top winds of 90 miles an hour, blowing down trees and damaging a mobile home and the roof of a house.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Jackson, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity. Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Film director of ‘Blues Brothers,’ ‘Animal House’ and Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ visits Mississippi museum

Noted film director John Landis and his wife, Deborah, stopped by the Old Courthouse Museum this week while visiting Vicksburg. Landis is known for his work on many classic films, including “The Blues Brothers,” “National Lampoon’s Animal House,” Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” music video, “An American Werewolf in London,” “Three Amigos!” and “Coming to America.” He also voiced Grover in an uncredited role in “The Muppet Movie.”
VICKSBURG, MS

