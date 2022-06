10625 North Tatum Blvd, #136 and 140 North Arizona Avenue, Suite 106, Chandler. A standout with a funny name and all-over cow motif inside and out, The Screamery has been a local go-to for ice cream since 2014. This family owned shop's offerings are "free of chemicals, stabilizers, dyes, and fillers,” according to manager Raina Alzerete. The two vegan options are the Stranana Sorbet-a strawberry and banana fruit-based flavor and the Fudgsicle which is made with oat milk. There are three locations in Tuscon, one in Phoenix, and one in Chandler. It’s kid-friendly and reasonably priced for a single scoop at $4.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO