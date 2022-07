The second event is reportedly called the “Prime Fall Deal Event,” according to a message sent to sellers that was obtained by Insider. The report says Amazon has started asking sellers to submit special promotion deals for the event. Insider also reports that the shopping event is expected to feature promotions for TVs, sneakers and other items. Although the exact date for the event is unclear, the report indicates that it may be scheduled to take place in October.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO