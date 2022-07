(The Center Square) - Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company has lowered its request for a rate hike, but some customers are still concerned. The utility company's new proposal will raise the bill for the average residential customer by just under $3 a month, according to Donald Rowlett, director of regulatory policy and compliance for OG&E. The original proposal would have raised the average residential customer's bill by just under $10 a month.

