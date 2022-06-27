ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

SORRY DEER! Seven foot fence was installed around the St. Mary's Organic Farm garden

By Tom Hawley, The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 3 days ago

The many deer will wonder what happened after this past weekend behind the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM) as a seven foot fence was installed around the St. Mary's Organic Farm garden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tk12d_0gNiWwOE00

“For some of our gardeners, the garden is used primarily for organic food production; for others, it offers a peaceful place away from the cares of the outside world where they meditate, pray, enjoy each other’s company or just enjoy the sounds of nature,” said Bob Dluzen garden coordinator of the St. Mary's Organic Farm.

Bob Dluzen and seven others placed a 70x200 foot fence around the garden this past weekend due to the local deer have been eating the produce.

“Our local deer herd has grown to the point where they have been eating more and more of the produce growing in the garden altering the garden from a place of tranquility to another source of frustration for the gardeners,” said Dluzen.

“The new fence will humanely exclude our four-legged neighbors. Since vegetables grown in the garden are not part of a deer’s diet found in nature, they will not suffer from lack of nutrition,” said Bob Dluzen.

nullnull

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Omaha couple who planted 'bee-friendly' flowers in their garden discover more than 6,000 bees living inside the WALLS of their home: 'You could hear them buzzing'

A couple in Omaha, Nebraska were only trying to do good when they planted 'bee-friendly' plants outside their home. But soon they discovered that the pollinators that they had hoped to attract had made their home in the walls of their 100-year-old house. Thomas and Marylu Gouttierre first discovered something...
OMAHA, NE
Gin Lee

Collecting pine cones for pine nuts

One of the most awesome things about pine trees is collecting pine cones to use for decorating baskets, etc. for home decor. But did you know that every closed pine cone is also loaded with pine nuts? Today I decided that I wanted to try collecting a few pine cones to retrieve some pine nuts.
The Ellison Homestead

Pollinating Your Squash Plants

Although this is a job for the bees, sometimes they need a little help! There are a few reasons for this, one being that the bees cannot get to or see the flowers (it helps to prune your plant a little), and another being that you may not have enough bees around to help! It is very easy to help the process.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organic Farm#Deer#Organic Food#Gardeners#Nutrition#The St Mary
BHG

The Best Time of Day to Water Your Plants (And Why It Matters)

There's an art to watering your garden. When you know the best time of day to water outdoor plants, and the tricks to watering them most efficiently, you'll have happier plants. Even if you live in a rainy place like New Orleans or Seattle, you're still going to need to water your garden plants at least once in a while. Every summer there will be stretches of dry, hot days between rainfalls. That's when you'll need to provide additional moisture to keep your plants thriving. Water is too precious to waste, so here's what you need to know about how and when to water your plants.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Pets
Kristen Walters

Popular frozen foods running out of stock at many supermarkets

A dwindling stock of this starchy vegetable is affecting the availability of several popular frozen foods made from it. If you've noticed that your favorite frozen French fries, hashbrowns, or tater tots are mysteriously missing from the freezer section at your local grocery store, you aren't imagining things.
SheKnows

Target Is Selling The Perfect Patio Chair For Just $24—& It Looks So Much More Expensive In Person

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re more than ready to enjoy balmy days and warm, starry nights outdoors with your nearest and dearest, you’re going to want to upgrade your patio furniture, so you have plenty of comfy patio chairs on hand no matter who’s stopping by. But if your current set is looking a little worse for wear, fear not, because you don’t have to spend a million bucks to score a durable, comfortable seat you’ll...
SHOPPING
dogsbestlife.com

Cutest dog breeds? Discover 7 you’ll want to bring home

Feeling like something is missing in your everyday life? Maybe you want something to liven up the family household? You probably want to add a furry companion to your family. Choosing one of the cutest dog breeds can make an excellent addition to a family, couple, or single-person home. Before...
PETS
The Monroe News

The Monroe News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.

 http://monroenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy