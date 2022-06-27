ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Customer upset over $2 causes $10K of damage to Tennessee McDonald’s

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Tennessee are looking for a suspect accused of threatening employees and vandalizing a McDonald’s.

The Memphis Police Department released still photos taken from a surveillance camera inside the McDonald’s, showing the man whom they said caused the trouble.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xBwjR_0gNiWZHd00
Police: Customer upset over $2 causes $10K of damage to Tennessee McDonald’s Police said the suspect was upset about $2 in change and chicken sandwiches. (Memphis Police Department)

Police told WHBQ that the man in the photos was upset about $2 in change and chicken sandwiches, and in response began to threaten employees.

The man in the photos is accused of threatening to hurt the restaurant’s female employees, before knocking the cash registers to the floor, causing a total of $10,000 in damage, police told WHBQ.

Police said in a Facebook post that they are hoping someone comes forward to identify the suspect.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

