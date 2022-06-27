ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Are All The Winners And Performances From The 2022 BET Awards

The 2022 BET Awards took place last night in Los Angeles, California. Let's take a look at all the music winners and performances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LLkOE_0gNiTCKn00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J6Ijl_0gNiTCKn00

Winner: Jazmine Sullivan

Nominees:

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

Ari Lennox

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Chlöe

Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for BET

Album of the Year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Awu4_0gNiTCKn00

Winner: An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic

Nominees:

Certified Lover Boy, Drake

Donda, Kanye West

Planet Her, Doja Cat

Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales, Jazmine Sullivan

Back of My Mind, H.E.R.

Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19M3lD_0gNiTCKn00

Winner: The Weeknd

Nominees:

Chris Brown

Wizkid

Blxst

Lucky Daye

Yung Bleu

Amy Sussman / Getty Images for Coachella

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BUrd2_0gNiTCKn00

Winner: Kendrick Lamar

Nominees:

J.Cole

Lil Baby

Jack Harlow

Kanye West

Future

Drake

Joseph Okpako / WireImage

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oca5L_0gNiTCKn00

Winner: Megan Thee Stallion

Nominees:

Latto

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Matthew Baker / Redferns

Best Collaboration

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f1wKZ_0gNiTCKn00

Winner: Essence, Wizkid Ft. Justin Bieber, Tems

Nominees:

Every Chance I Get , DJ Khaled Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Kiss Me More , Doja Cat Feat. SZA

Family Ties , Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

Whole Lotta Money (Remix), Bia Feat. Nicki Minaj

Way 2 Sexy , Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Best New Artist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fbhnu_0gNiTCKn00

Winner: Latto

Nominees:

Tems

Yung Bleu

Baby Keem

Benny the Butcher

Muni Long

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Best Group

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y8zOl_0gNiTCKn00

Winner: Silk Sonic

Nominees:

City Girls

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

Young Dolph & Key Glock

Chlöe X Halle

Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for BET

Video Director of the Year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Hn1T_0gNiTCKn00

Winner: Anderson .Paak aka Director .Paak.

Nominees:

Director X

Benny Boom

Missy Elliott

Hype Williams

Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Video of the Year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bQlno_0gNiTCKn00

Winner: Family Ties, Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

Nominees:

Kiss Me More , Doja Cat Feat. SZA

Have Mercy , Chlöe

Pressure , Ari Lennox

Way 2 Sexy , Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

Smokin Out the Window , Silk Sonic

Bennett Raglin / Getty Images for BET

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hMtqa_0gNiTCKn00

Winner: We Win, Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby

Nominees:

Come to Life, Kanye West

Grace, Kelly Price

Jireh, Election Worship & Maverick City Music

Hallelujah, Fred Hammond

All in Your Hands, Marvin Sapp

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Performances:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44VrT4_0gNiTCKn00
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Chlöe

Giveon

Diddy Tribute

Brandy, Lil Wayne, Jack Harlow

OGI

Chance the Rapper & Joey Badass

Latto

Ella Mai, Babyface, and Roddy Ricch

Fireboy DML

Doechii

Muni Long

Kirk Franklin & Maverick City Worship

Lizzo

Billy Porter

What was your favorite moment from the 2022 BET Awards? Let me know in the comments below!

