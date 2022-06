While dopamine dressing may still feel somewhat fresh and novel for some, Lisa Says Gah has been swimming in the maximalist pool for some time. In fact, since its launch in 2015, the site has been a haven for ethical fashion brands like Permanent Vacation and Batsheva as well as its proprietary bold, pattern-filled in-house line (cow-print pants, anyone?). So it comes as no surprise that in the midst of the most fearless of fashion years, Lisa Says Gah and founder Lisa Buhler are continuing to shine and set the trends, as evidenced by the label’s latest summer offerings. Inspired by a European getaway, the online boutique’s new range is about as whimsical as it gets.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 8 HOURS AGO