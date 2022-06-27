ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Is It Time For Texas to Allow Alcohol Sales on Sunday?

By Tommy Paradise
US105
US105
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The selling of alcoholic beverages in Texas went under a bit of a change in the past year. As of September 2021, a change in laws allowed residents to begin purchasing alcohol at 10 AM instead of noon. However, liquor, at the time of writing, is still not permitted to be...

us105fm.com

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Temple, TX
Government
City
Temple, TX
Temple, TX
Food & Drinks
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Temple, TX
Lifestyle
Vogue Magazine

This Girl’s Life: On Growing Up Trans in Texas

Editor’s note: Amid a charged national conversation about transgender rights, the question of how best to love, support, and care for trans-identifying young Americans has become a source of fervent debate. In recent months, as a wave of legislation and orders has emerged from conservative statehouses designed to block gender-affirming medical treatment for young people, Vogue sent the photographer Ethan James Green and writer Devan Díaz to Texas to meet a girl already very much in the public eye. The following text, images, and video documentary are the result. Every young person’s story is different, and Vogue urges readers and parents to consult resources as varied as the Human Rights Campaign, the American Medical Association, PFLAG, Gender Spectrum, the Trevor Project, and others when seeking support and care.
TEXAS STATE
US105

Come Enjoy the 4th of July Hot Dog Eating Contest in Belton, Texas

I am almost certain that no state is more competitive than ours. Belton, Texas is putting that to the test this July 4th at the Festival On Nolan Creek!. Belton is calling all amateur or champion competitive eaters for an event the whole city will be out there to see. There will be a hotdog eating contest presented by Hi-Five Hotdogs, and we wanna see what you got.
BELTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Distilled Spirits#Liquor#Food Drink#Allow Alcohol Sales#Utsa#Texans
US105

Want To Ship Yourself Away? A Company In Waco, Texas Could Help

These days, housing seems to take various shaped and sizes. You never know sometimes what will appear up for sale. Recently however, sometimes you come across a house not built my normal materials. We've seen glass houses, and eco-friendly homes. Sometimes we've seen houses made out of LEGOs. But a...
WACO, TX
cannin.com

Texas Original Opens Drive-Thru Cannabis Pickup in Waco, Texas

Texas Original Opens Drive-Thru Cannabis Pickup in Waco, Texas. Texas Original, Texas’ leading medical cannabis provider, today, announced its newest prescription pickup location has opened in Waco, Texas. The new location is Waco’s first medical cannabis pickup site and the first drive-thru location in the state. The pickup location is open every Friday between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. for patients who qualify under the Compassionate Use Program.
WACO, TX
US105

More Jobs in Temple, TX as HEB Set to Expand with New Distro Center

H-E-B According to a press release from the Temple Economic Development Corporation, the new 325,000 sq. ft. facility will be an automated frozen distribution line and will be built along their current facility. H-E-B’s Temple Distribution warehouse has been operating since 2010 and serves more than 100 stores from Austin...
TEMPLE, TX
US105

Tasty! Texas Lands Two Top 10 Towns in 2022’s Best BBQ Cities in America

When it comes to BBQ, Texas has some of the best to offer, and if you're looking for a top BBQ city in Texas, you've got a couple of prime choices. It's no secret Texas is home to the BEST BBQ in the country. There is just something different about a Texans' commitment to the process of preparing mouth watering brisket and ribs. Whether we are smoking it, grilling it or slow cooking it, Texans just seem to do it best.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

First Asian American Woman Crowned as Miss Texas

From North Texas to the Miss America stage, the newly crowned Miss Texas is making history. “My name is Averie Bishop. I am the 85th anniversary Miss Texas and the first Asian American woman to represent our state,” she said. Bishop is also a first-generation SMU graduate and SMU...
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

First Drive-Thru Medical Cannabis Pickup Location Now Open in Texas

Here’s yet another step toward marijuana reform in the Lone Star State. Texas Original just announced that it has opened Texas’ first-ever drive-thru medical cannabis location in Waco, according to Business Wire. Texas Original is the largest provider of medical marijuana in the state. Patients who qualify under...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Gov. Abbott reminds Texans to take hurricane preparedness measures

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— During a briefing Thursday at the Texas State Emergency Operations Center from the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reminded Texas residents living in coastal regions to enact preparedness measures for hurricane season. According to a news release, officials at the briefing stated that some coastal and inland […]
TEXAS STATE
US105

Beware, Card Skimmers Back at Gas Pumps in Temple, Texas

You've probably heard warnings about credit card skimmers stealing information, right? On top of gas prices rising, paying at the pump can be more risky than ever to your bank account in Central Texas. On a local neighborhood Facebook page, a recent post detailed how a visit to a Temple,...
TEMPLE, TX
progressivegrocer.com

H-E-B Getting Ready to Expand Footprint

H-E-B knows exactly how it wants to handle distribution to its new stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) region. The San Antonio-based grocery chain is adding frozen capabilities to its distribution facilities in Temple, Texas. The project will grow H-E-B's current facility footprint by 325,000 square feet and will add over 100 jobs to the local economy.
TEMPLE, TX
US105

US105

Temple, TX
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy