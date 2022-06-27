Vols finish in top 10 of final 2022 USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll

Tennessee finished the 2022 season with a 57-9 record.

Tennessee won the Southeastern Conference East division, regular season championship and tournament title in 2022.

The Vols advanced to the Knoxville Super Regional and were eliminated by Notre Dame in game No. 3.

Ole Miss defeated Oklahoma in the College World Series championship game Sunday. The Rebels won the national championship.

Following the conclusion of the 2022 season, USA TODAY Sports released its final coaches poll Monday.

Tennessee is ranked No. 9 in the final 2022 USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll. The entire poll can be viewed here.

The Vols were ranked No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll for 10 consecutive weeks (March 28-May 30).