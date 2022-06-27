New England woman dies after being struck by car while crossing the street in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — A 55-year-old New England woman, Melanie Fitterer, died after she was hit by a car while crossing the 900 block of S 2nd Street around 1:07 a.m. on Saturday, June 25.

According to the Bismarck Police Department, a 29-year-old Mandan woman was traveling southbound on S 2nd Street when Fitterer crossed the street in front of her. Unable to see Fitterer, the car then struck her and she was pronounced dead.

The Bismarck Police Department says the crash remains under investigation.

