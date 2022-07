The Sedan Police Department is cautioning drivers about the speed limit inside city limits. The speed limit on residential streets in Kansas is 30mph, unless otherwise posted. Police Chief Kirk Richardson says they support your right to drive at that speed, but they respect your decision to slow it down in neighborhoods even more. He says they are well aware of the problem areas and are asking people to watch their speeds carefully as they have adopted a zero-tolerance policy on residential roadways.

SEDAN, KS ・ 21 HOURS AGO