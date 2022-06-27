Raft Juicer and Cooking Pot recipe list

Want to feel old? Minions have been around for more than a decade. Despicable Me came out in 2010, and that movie’s banana-loving, bean-shaped villain sidekicks have become ubiquitous in the time since thanks to endless merchandising, with wildly profitable toys, games, memes, theme park attractions, and other spinoffs. Countless explainers have unpacked their design and the gibberish language, Minionese (a mix of English, French, Italian, and Spanish), that helped them gain international popularity. They’re as inescapable as they are sanitized: goofy, inoffensive, and simple enough for a child to draw. In college, the 2015 movie Minions felt like a neutral choice for a movie night with a friend going through a hard breakup. I don’t remember the plot — the Despicable Me movies are like a personal black hole, in that I watch them but don’t retain them. But their cultural significance is unimpeachable.

