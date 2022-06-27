Additional tornado confirmed by National Weather Service from June 15 storms
By Chad Franzen
WEAU-TV 13
4 days ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed another tornado touchdown from the June 15 storms across Wisconsin. The NWS says an EF-1 tornado touched down in Manawa just before...
An approaching cold front could bring strong to severe storms across portions of the state Thursday afternoon and evening. Storms will develop in northwestern Wisconsin Thursday afternoon and evening. These storms could generate strong wind gusts and hail. Make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts for the...
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 PM CDT Tuesday. This includes portions of southeastern Minnesota and into Wisconsin. Scattered strong thunderstorms are expected to develop and may pose a risk for large hail (quarter size or larger) and damaging wind gusts (60+ MPH). Areas further south into Iowa may see the watch extended later this afternoon as storms move into northeast Iowa. Be sure to stay weather aware and watch for changing weather conditions.
(WLUK) -- A ninth tornado has been confirmed in Northeast Wisconsin from the June 15 storms. The National Weather Service's Green Bay office says an EF1 tornado touched down at 5:52 p.m. It was on the ground for four minutes, covering 3.1 miles. Peak wind gusts were estimated at 90 mph.
CENTRAL WISCONSIN, WI (OnFocus) – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 8:00pm for 15 counties, including Marathon, Portage, Waushara, and Wood in Central Wisconsin. We welcome your stories! Contact us at [email protected]!. Author: News Desk. This piece was posted by our...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK)– It’s bear season in northeast Wisconsin. Chris Verbrigghe was excited to have the same bear visit their Wescott backyard for four days. “We called him Big Blacky, people said he’s probably about 400 pounds and sure enough he comes wandering in the yard and snooping around and checks the feeders.”
The DNR didn't find water quality issues and it's waiting for lab testing. Boy Scouts share personal stories of surviving derailment. "I could die right now, and that can’t be happening to me," one recalled thinking as their train car flipped over. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday outlook. Updated: 5...
(WFRV) – With gas prices not easing up, you may want to plan accordingly and find where the cheapest options are to fill up your tank for your July 4th travels. According to AAA car travel will set a new record, despite historically high gas prices, with 42 million people hitting the road during the holiday weekend. The high amount of car travel may be due to recent issues with air travel and concerns of cancelations and delays.
There was a second power outage in the city of Manitowoc last night (June 28th). Manitowoc Public Utilities reports about 2,000 customers were affected when protection relays at a substation incorrectly sensed a fault and caused an outage affecting a few different areas. This outage started around 9:00 p.m. and...
MINNEAPOLIS -- A section of Highway 10 in north-central Minnesota reopened Saturday after being flooded following heavy rains earlier this week. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said that one lane of eastbound Highway 10 reopened Saturday afternoon in Morrison County. However, the westbound lanes remain closed as water still covers the road. The flooding followed a deluge Thursday night, when weather observers say storms dropped more than a foot of rain in parts of north-central Minnesota. On Friday, some homes in Randall near the Little Elk River had to be evacuated. The heavy rainfall overwhelmed storm drains, causing flooding on many area roads. Highway 10 was among them, and a five-mile stretch of the highway was submerged between Randall and Cushing. Transportation officials advised those driving this weekend toward northwestern Minnesota to take Interstate 94.
MADISON (WKBT) — The Wisconsin DNR announced reports of a large scale fish die-off in the Fox River and lower parts of Green Bay Tuesday. Reports of dead fish initially came through on June 18, prompting monitoring efforts by the DNR. The majority of dead fish have been found downstream of the De Pere Dam and into the Bay of Green Bay, but some fish have been reported as far north as southern Door County and upstream on the Fox River to Wrightstown Dam. The known impacted species include Channel Catfish, Carp and Sheepshead.
This story is part of our Summer Guide from the June Issue of Milwaukee Magazine. To read our full guide to summer fun, order your copy today!. SPARED THE LAST ROUND of ice age glaciers, the southwestern corner of Wisconsin is free from “drift” – the glacial debris that shaped the rest of the state’s landscape. Rather than hills and lakes, the Driftless Area is dominated by steep ridges and river valleys. Scenic roads wind through a tangle of verdant beauty, modest farms and small towns, making the Driftless a world unto itself to disappear into for a day or long weekend. There’s a lot to see and do, so here are some of the highlights to get you started.
(Terry Bell, WRN) A potential power shortage may be a concern in Wisconsin this summer. Wisconsin Public Service Commission member Ellen Nowak tells Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce this week that the possibility of blackouts should be a wake-up call. Demand for energy is expected to be high, and the operators...
FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports the crash on I-41 at WIS 114 is cleared. WisDOT went on to say all lanes are back open. Original: Two lanes blocked on I-41 due to crash, accident occurred near Fox Crossing. WEDNESDAY 6/29/2022 5:17 p.m.
Biologists with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are trying to find the cause of a large-scale fish die-off in the Fox River and lower Green Bay waters. The state began to receive reports of dead fish in the area June 18, and the DNR staff began monitoring the area June 20, according to a statement from the DNR.
Six months into the 2022 fishing season, it’s finally go-time for anglers hoping to tangle with some of the most prized species in the Great Lakes. Chinook salmon (kings) and rainbow trout (steelhead) were slow to wake up this year, but with water temperatures finally in the prime mid-40s to upper-50s range, things have been heating up this week. Kings and steelhead are the most sought-after salmonids in a group that, locally, also includes brown trout, lake trout and coho salmon.
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin is home to two of the worst-polluting power plants in the nation, according to data recently compiled by a Milwaukee-based environmental research and policy organization. The study, published by Wisconsin Environment Research & Policy Center, used data from the Environmental Protection Agency’s eGRID to rank...
A home in Sevastopol was a total loss after a fire Sunday morning. The Egg Harbor Fire Department was dispatched at 9:58 am to a home at 6072 Windsong Bluff Dr. near Carlsville. By the time the first truck arrived 12 minutes later, the fire was already shooting through the roof, said Justin MacDonald, who serves as chief of the Egg Harbor and Ephraim fire departments.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reminding travelers over the holiday weekend to continue practicing safe driving techniques. The transportation center offers these tips for drivers:. Slow down. Posted speed limits apply to ideal travel conditions. Eliminate distractions and focus on what’s ahead. Texting while driving...
Comments / 0