A Homosassa man was jailed on accusations he was driving drunk in September 2021 and caused a two-vehicle crash in his hometown that killed a person and injured two others. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), 52-year-old Kevin Lee Cason turned himself in Thursday, June 30, to the Citrus County Detention Facility, where he was booked on charges of DUI manslaughter, DUI, and two counts of DUI involving either injury or property damage.

HOMOSASSA, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO