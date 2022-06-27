Summer Reading Program Underway at County Libraries

Kimberley (Kim) Vencion Ray of Waynesboro, TN was born on February 4, 1961 in Waynesboro, TN, the daughter of Clara Nell Pope Vencion of Waynesboro, TN, who survives and the late James Edward Vencion. She was united in marriage to Jerry Wayne Ray on April 28, 1989. Mrs. Ray was the secretary for 39 years at Shackelford Funeral Directors of Wayne County in Waynesboro, TN and was a member of the Waynesboro Church of God in Waynesboro, Tennessee. She was affectionately known as “Mama Kim” and enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. Mrs. Ray departed this life on Friday, June 24, 2022 at St. Thomas Hospital West in Nashville, Tennessee at the age of 61 Years, 4 Months and 20 Days after a brief illness.
