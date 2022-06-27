ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, TN

Summer Reading Program Underway at County Libraries

By Emma McWilliams
waynecountynews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Oceans of Possibilities” is the 2022 Tennessee Summer Reading theme. The Wayne County Public Library System began offering an independent reading program for all school age children on June 1 and will...

waynecountynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
waynecountynews.net

Collinwood American Legion Post 254 Holds Flag Day Ceremony

Collinwood American Legion Post 254 held a special Flag Day ceremony on Tuesday, June 14th at the Wayne County Veterans Park in Collinwood. The event was held to honor the United States’ most recognizable symbol of our freedom and patriotism, the American Flag. The U.S. Flag code states that,...
COLLINWOOD, TN
waynecountynews.net

Kimberley (Kim) Vencion Ray

Kimberley (Kim) Vencion Ray of Waynesboro, TN was born on February 4, 1961 in Waynesboro, TN, the daughter of Clara Nell Pope Vencion of Waynesboro, TN, who survives and the late James Edward Vencion. She was united in marriage to Jerry Wayne Ray on April 28, 1989. Mrs. Ray was the secretary for 39 years at Shackelford Funeral Directors of Wayne County in Waynesboro, TN and was a member of the Waynesboro Church of God in Waynesboro, Tennessee. She was affectionately known as “Mama Kim” and enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. Mrs. Ray departed this life on Friday, June 24, 2022 at St. Thomas Hospital West in Nashville, Tennessee at the age of 61 Years, 4 Months and 20 Days after a brief illness.
WAYNESBORO, TN
waynecountynews.net

Jerry Wayne Copeland

Jerry Wayne Copeland was a twin born to the late Jessie Almon and Mary Ruth Copeland on July 6, 1950. He departed this life on Sunday, June 26, 2022 in Waynesboro, TN at the age of 71 years, 11 months, and 20 days. He was united in marriage to Ruby Copeland. Jerry was a member of Upper Green River Baptist Church, a veteran of the United States Air Force, and a member of the American Legion.
WAYNE COUNTY, TN
waynecountynews.net

Charles Herman Miller

Charles Herman Miller, 77, was born in Zellwood, Florida, on October 12, 1944, to the late Steve and Henrietta Miller. He departed this life on June 25, 2022 from natural causes. He was united in marriage to Inell Guin Miller on October 20, 1962. They were blessed with 59 years, 8 months, and 6 days of blissful marriage. Charles was a member of Stateline Church in Iron City, TN. He loved his church and spent much time helping others, spent many happy hours in his woodworking shop, and was also an avid gardener.
IRON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wayne County, TN
Government
City
Collinwood, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Wayne County, TN
waynecountynews.net

W’boro Family Loses Everything in Residential Fire Friday Night

A Waynesboro family sadly lost their home and all its contents after a fire broke out just before 8:00 p.m. on Friday night, June 24. Family members stated that a minor child living at the residence belonging to David “Shorty” Horner and Shonda Blalock on Mumaw Road in the Beech Creek community first smelled smoke and then observed flames in the rear of the home at approximately 8:00 p.m. on Friday. The whole family was at home when the fire broke out, but everyone was able to escape without injury. Unfortunately, the home and all the family’s belongings were a total loss with the exception of the clothes they were wearing.
WAYNESBORO, TN
waynecountynews.net

Sheriff’s Office Serves Indictments on 14 Individuals

On Friday, June 17, 2022, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office began serving Grand Jury indictments from the most recent months-long investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in Wayne County. Fourteen individuals have been apprehended with more to follow. The names of those who have been apprehended and their charges...
WAYNE COUNTY, TN
waynecountynews.net

Arrests Include Meth, Marijuana, Fentanyl

Rayla Danielle Sanders, age 42, of Nashville, TN, was arrested on Tuesday, June 21 on a capias issued by the Wayne County Grand Jury. On June 17, 2022, the Grand Jury handed down an indictment against Sanders on one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. She was arrested and booked into the Wayne County Jail on $30,000.00 bond.
WAYNE COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy