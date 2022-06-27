Summer Reading Program Underway at County Libraries

A Waynesboro family sadly lost their home and all its contents after a fire broke out just before 8:00 p.m. on Friday night, June 24. Family members stated that a minor child living at the residence belonging to David “Shorty” Horner and Shonda Blalock on Mumaw Road in the Beech Creek community first smelled smoke and then observed flames in the rear of the home at approximately 8:00 p.m. on Friday. The whole family was at home when the fire broke out, but everyone was able to escape without injury. Unfortunately, the home and all the family’s belongings were a total loss with the exception of the clothes they were wearing.

WAYNESBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO