MISSING PERSON CANCELED: Alyssa Douglas Last Seen at Waffle House on Armory Dr.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family of seven lost everything in a house fire over the weekend that they believe started in their hot tub. Jason Oschwald said building the home in 2016 was a labor of love. “First of all, the thought and energy and love that goes into a house,” Oschwald said. “You are building your family. You are creating your castle that you worked so hard for.”

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO