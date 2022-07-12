ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Brighter Teeth for Summer With This Vegan Whitening Pen on Sale for 73% Off

By Brittany Leitner
 2 days ago

I’ve interviewed a lot of dentist’s in my nearly 10 years as a health and beauty reporter, and one shocking bit of information that I love to share with people is that teeth whitening products actually work.

They may seem like some sort of far-off myth that’s too good to be true, but hydrogen peroxide , a key ingredient in teeth-whitening products, including the one from Cali White, actually can help to reduce yellow and discolored stains on your teeth when used routinely over time.

This teeth whitening pen is a great vegan option that is made up of a blend of ingredients, including hydrogen peroxide, glycerin, natural peppermint flavor and more to visibly whiten teeth after just the first few uses. This pen touts 35% carbamide peroxide in each tube, which is a soluble form of hydrogen peroxide that is guaranteed by the production facility, so you can rest assured that you’re only getting the highest quality ingredients in each product, according to the brand.

Plus, since the product comes in a convenient brush-on tube container, you can easily toss it into your bag for last-minute touch-ups or in your desk at the office to make sure you stick to a routine and use it daily. It’s one of the easiest ways to whiten teeth, and now that it’s 72% off of the regular retail price for Amazon Prime Day, it’s also one of the most affordable options as well.

Cali White Vegan Teeth Whitening Pen $9.59 (Originally $34.99)


The Cali White vegan teeth whitening pen typically retails for $34.99, but you can scoop it up for under $10. If you’re thinking about buying it, act fast, as Amazon notes that this product routinely sells out—especially when it goes on sale.

“I’ve only used it like 4 times but I definitely notice a change,” wrote one shopper, adding, “I will stand by the following statement: my teeth are whiter.” Another reviewer said that they highly recommend this product, as it’s “Right up there with a more expensive version I’ve purchased from my dentist.”

“What an outstanding product,” said another shopper. “My teeth were really yellow and tarnished from smoking and drinking coffee so I decided to do something about it. Just one application with this pen made them better and after the second they are a beautiful white.”

Now that’s some high praise for a product that costs less than $10 to secure.

