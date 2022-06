HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Barbara A. Young, age 81, passed away in her home on Monday, June 27, 2022. Born on February 7, 1941, in Syracuse, New York, to Thomas M. and Elizabeth A. (Burns) McNeil. Barbara grew up in Syracuse and worked for a brief time at the phone company as a switchboard operator, often remarking how she enjoyed that job, she later moved to the North Country and eventually settled in Harrisville.

