Fairmont, WV

Mary Catherine Wilson

By Master Control
WDTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Catherine Wilson, 93, of Fairmont, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on December 12, 1928, a daughter of the late Lire N. Coniglio and Daisy Mae Phillips Coniglio. Mary enjoyed her play days with her sister, Virginia,...

www.wdtv.com

WDTV

Edith Marlene Parsons Andre

Edith Marlene Parsons Andre, 87, of Farmington Hills, MI, formerly of Nutter Fort, passed away on, Friday, July 1, 2022. She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on May 14, 1935, the only child of the late Walter Floyd and Orpha Edith Samples Parsons. Mrs. Andre was preceded in death by her husband Leon Andre. She was a loving mother to her three children, Larry Hollandsworth and wife Beth of Columbia, SC, Joy Hendren of Farmington Hills, MI, and John Hollandsworth of Nutter Fort, WV; 11 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her grandson, John M. Hollandsworth. Marlene was a graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School Class of 1953 and formerly worked as an operator for C&P Telephone. She loved cats, was interested in genealogy, and had a wonderful sense of humor. Above all, she loved her family. There will be a private graveside service held at Stonewall Park Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
WDTV

Kathryn Darlene Rowan Canon

Kathryn Darlene Rowan Canon, 72, a resident of Davis passed from this life on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Clarksburg. Kathryn was born Monday, October 17, 1949, in Clarksburg, a daughter of the late Cleveland Rowan and Ida Mae Anderson Rowan. On June 25, 1966, in Red House, MD, she married Terrance Canon, who preceded her in death on December 2, 2002. They had celebrated thirty-four years of marriage.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Rosalea Nela Davis Knotts

Rosalea Nela Davis Knotts, 92, a resident of Hambleton, passed from this life on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family and under the care of WV Caring. Rosalea was born Saturday, June 14, 1930, in Elk, a daughter of the late John William Davis and...
HAMBLETON, WV
WDTV

Mary Theresa Gabriel

Mary Theresa Gabriel, age 103, formerly of the North View Community, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. She was born in Clarksburg on September 7, 1918, a daughter of the late Samuel and Rosa Laratta Perri. She was married to Victor J. “Block” Gabriel who preceded her in death. Surviving is one son, Victor Lee Gabriel and his wife Linda of Bridgeport; one daughter, Debra Ann Feather and her husband John of North View; four grandchildren, Ray Mazza and his wife Joy, Jaclyn Gabriel, Dianna Freeman and her husband Chip and Victor Alan Gabriel; and seven great grandchildren, Cole Mazza, Isabella Mazza, Carson Mazza, Jian Lockman, Vance Lockman, Jake Freeman and Luke Freeman. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family, having also been preceded in death by three brothers, John Perri, Dominick Perri and Frank Perri; and three sisters, Angie Thorpe, Catherine Beech and Virginia Cross. Mrs. Gabriel was a lifelong member of Saint James Catholic Church where she was also a member of the Altar Rosary Society. She was also a member of the Society of the Little Flower and the Sons of Italy. Mrs. Gabriel will be remembered for her faith and generosity. Her home was always opened to anyone where they were fed and prayed for daily. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm, where a prayer service will be held at 7:00 pm to conclude the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 10:00 am at the St. James Catholic Church with Father Akila Rodrigo as Celebrant. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Fairmont, WV
Obituaries
City
Bridgeport, WV
City
Fairmont, WV
WDTV

Edward Lee DeMundo

Edward Lee DeMundo, 88, of Clarksburg passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on October 20, 1933, a son of the late Robert F. and Catherine Genna DeMundo. He is survived by one daughter, Penny Skinner of Clarksburg; one grandson, David Skinner; one sister, Stella Gray of Manetta, GA; and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by the love of his life, Olivenne Monepenny; four sisters, Jane, Julia, Josephine and Mary; three brothers, Robert, Anthony and Frank; and one grandson, Michael Skinner. Mr. DeMundo was a United States Navy Veteran and was previously employed by Pittsburgh Plate Glass and in the custodial department for the Harrison County Board of Education. He was a member of the Meuse Argonne Post No. 573 VFW, Clarksburg Aerie No. 2353 Fraternal Order of Eagles and Clarksburg Lodge No. 482 B.P.O. Elks. Mr. DeMundo was also a volunteer at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center and represented the veterans in the Golden Age Olympics where he received several gold medals. He was Catholic by faith and was generous to many various charities. Edward was loved by everybody who knew him. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. DeMundo will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Larry Wayne Cool

Larry Wayne Cool, 50, of Weston passed away unexpectedly in the comfort of his home on June 30, 2022. Larry was born in Weston on July 9, 1971, a son of the late James A. Cool and Charlotte Ann Davis. Larry was also preceded in death by two brothers: Steve and Kevin Cool; one sister-in-law, Mary Cool, and two nephews: Clayton and Michael Cool.
WESTON, WV
WDTV

June Jefferson Award Winner: Dianna Samples

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Once a month, WDTV and Antero Resources award one deserving community member with a Jefferson Award. For the month of June, we’re honoring Dianna Samples. Dianna has volunteered her time to a significant historical project in Salem. The Salem Train Depot was originally built in...
SALEM, WV
WDTV

Harrison County busy prepping schools for student return

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s officially summertime and that means the kids aren’t at school but, the work doesn’t stop. The end of the school year is just the start for the district’s maintenance and janitorial teams said assistant superintendent Jimmy Lopez. “We have to make...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

One final season remains for Philip Barbour’s Emily Denison

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Philip Barbour’s Emily Denison is a familiar face on the Class AA all-state roster, having earned the honor for a third year in a row last fall. That isn’t the only honor she and the Colts saw last season, either. “I definitely am excited...
PHILIPPI, WV
WDTV

Update on dynamite found in Tygart Hotel

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Workers called 911 when they found dynamite in the Tygart Hotel while working on renovations. External Affairs Specialist with the city Sutton Stokes explained the West Virginia State Police Explosives Response Team was dispatched to the scene. The ERT recovered and disposed the undisclosed amount of...
ELKINS, WV
WDTV

Two plead guilty to murder of ‘Buckie’ Barlow

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Preston County people pleaded guilty to first-degree murder earlier this week in the murder of Phillip “Buckie” Barlow. Laura Lynn Martin, 38, and Robert Joseph Quinn, 45, both of Tunnelton, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder with a binding term of life behind bars with mercy and first-degree robbery.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WDTV

Morgantown’s Riggs named 2022 Gatorade WV Girls T&F POTY

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown’s Irene Riggs is the 2022 Gatorade West Virginia Girls Track & Field Player of the Year for a second year in a row. Riggs broke a number of records during her junior season, most notably the state record in the two-mile with a time of 9:50.72. This time is the best in state history and the second best in high school track & field history. The riding senior also won the 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter events at the Class AAA state meet in May.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Clarksburg-Harrison Library hosts Farm to Table for kids

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg-Harrison Library held its Farm to Table event for kids at Hart Kitchen Eatery in Clarksburg. Anne Hart invited the local children into her kitchen, where they learned about vegetables and were taught some basic cooking techniques. The kids all had the opportunity to be...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Sunset Drive-In opens after second setback

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Sunset Drive-In in Shinnston has had its share of issues this year, but the summer time staple is getting ready to welcome back guests. One of those issues was that the drive-in was broken into. Owner John Ellis said they took a lot of items...
SHINNSTON, WV
WDTV

Porch collapses at Wings Ole’ in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A porch on the property of Wings Ole’ on University Ave. collapsed Thursday evening, officials say. According to Monongalia County Emergency Services, the restaurant’s porch collapsed at 8:10 p.m. Monongalia County EMS and the Morgantown Fire Department responded to the scene, which was cleared...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Shinnston drive-in set to reopen after projector issues

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Sunset Ellis Drive-In Theater in Shinnston is set to reopen Friday night following issues with the projector. According to the Sunset Ellis Facebook page, the theater will open Friday at 7 p.m. The projector suffered issues earlier this month that prevented movies from being shown.
SHINNSTON, WV
WDTV

Multiple agencies respond to altercation at Pleasant Creek Campground

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple agencies responded to an altercation just after 9 p.m. Thursday evening at Pleasant Creek Campground, officials tell 5 News. Harrison County Emergency Services officials say there are “unofficial reports” of shots fired. The West Virginia State Police, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources,...
GRAFTON, WV
WDTV

Former Mountaineer D’Angelo Hunter joins Best Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The full roster was released last week, but Best Virginia continues to roll out the red carpet for its players. D’Angelo Hunter will suit up for The Basketball Tournament team four years after last taking the court as a Mountaineer. Hunter played for WVU during the 2017-2018 season, appearing in 17 games.
MORGANTOWN, WV

