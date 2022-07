For the second summer in a row, you will see a familiar face when Kids from Wisconsin takes the stage across the state this summer, including this Sunday in Egg Harbor. Southern Door alum Brady Tooley is back for his second season with the performing arts troupe that features dozens of other young singers and dancers from around Wisconsin. Tooley got a second crack at joining Kids from Wisconsin last year after the pandemic canceled the 2020 season. He joined last year as the new kid on the block, only to play the role of the experienced veteran on this year’s cast. Tooley says that has made this year a lot different.

EGG HARBOR, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO