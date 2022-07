The Coalition, Inc., which is based in Lufkin, has once again has partnered with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Department, the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission (TABC) and TxDOT to conduct alcohol stings in Angelina County. Under the direct supervision of law enforcement officers, juveniles under the legal age to purchase alcohol are used as decoys to enter businesses that are licensed to sell alcohol and then attempt to purchase alcohol.

1 DAY AGO