ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Swarm of 7 Missouri Earthquakes Sets New Madrid Fault Fears Aflame

By Doc Holliday
News Talk KIT
News Talk KIT
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It was an interesting seismic week in the area of the New Madrid Fault in Missouri at the end of June 2022. Nothing major, but there were reported felt by the USGS. UPDATE: There was just a 2.2 in Illinois south of St. Louis in Illinois which makes it a swarm...

newstalkkit.com

Comments / 2

Charles Sanders
3d ago

This is just the beginning! Back in 1811 & 1812 there were reports of this type of activity happening about a year or two before the three (3) large earthquakes that transformed the Mississippi River asks tore up the Midwest! It’s better to be prepared than not at all! Get ready cause it’s going to happen.

Reply(1)
2
Related
Awesome 92.3

Missouri Has Many Small Towns. These Could Be 13 Of The Best

Not that long ago, I wrote an article about a small town in Missouri that had been named one of the best in the nation to visit. That small town was called Ste. Genevieve and if you missed that article you can read it HERE. Now we know that the Show Me State has a lot of wonderful small towns. Could these be 13 of the best? Perhaps. It is up for debate. How many of these town have you been to? For the purpose of this list, the town must have a population of about 20,000 or less.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Heartland couple worried over new Mo. trigger law

Southeast Missouri drivers are pushing for safer railroad crossings after an Amtrak crash killed four people. Vanduser plans its celebration for 4th of July. The Census Bureau's report on durable orders came out on Monday. Meanwhile, FedEx and Nike had positive earnings reports. And companies are thinking about "Just Keep It" policies on returns.
MISSOURI STATE
themissouritimes.com

Ameren announces new solar facility in Mid-Missouri

Jefferson City, Mo. — Ameren Missouri has announced that it will be acquiring a solar facility in Mid-Missouri, with the plan to bring more renewable energy to Missourians, as well as an influx of 250 construction jobs. Ameren Missouri is a part of the Ameren corporation and is one...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
Missouri Independent

Bill environmentalists say could keep Missouri coal plants open signed by governor

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday signed legislation environmentalists fear will chip away at a year-old state law meant to encourage utilities to retire polluting coal plants.  One of the state’s largest utilities says the law is simply cleanup language.  Last year, Missouri and Kansas enacted laws allowing electric utilities to “securitize” aging coal plants […] The post Bill environmentalists say could keep Missouri coal plants open signed by governor appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Tracking rain, storms, and heat returning for the weekend

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild with lows in the lower 70s. TOMORROW: Increasing clouds with storms by mid-late afternoon. Some storms may bring gusty winds and brief heavy rain. Highs in the upper 80s. EXTENDED: We'll enjoy one more night with low humidity before southwesterly winds aloft push in more...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Swarm#The New Madrid Fault#Usgs
westkentuckystar.com

Small earthquake reported in southeast Missouri

Southeastern Missouri was hit by a minor earthquake Friday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, a small magnitude 2.1 earthquake was. reported about 26.4 miles south of Sikeston, and 28.2 miles west of Union City. According to the USGS, a quake of 2.5 is...
KICK AM 1530

The 2 Best BBQ Cities in the US are both in the State of Missouri

A website has ranked the best BBQ cities in America and the state of Missouri dominated the list taking the top 2 spots, so which city comes in first and gets bragging rights?. According to the website Lawnstarter.com, St. Louis and Kansas City are the number 1 and number 2 Best Barbecue Cities in America. St. Louis gets bragging rights claiming the number 1 spot followed by Kansas City (that will certainly cause some arguments between locals of the two cities), but the website based the rankings on a number of different factors including categories like Most Cooking Teams in the top 25% of the past 3 World BBQ Championships, Most BBQ Festivals, and ratings for local BBQ restaurants. All of this led to St. Louis barely edging out Kansas City.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Place
Madrid, Spain
KYTV

SAMPLE BALLOT: See what’s on the ballot for Missouri’s August primary

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s primary for the general election is August 2. The election features federal, state, and county government races. It also features a few municipal or fire protection district taxes. Again, this is an election for only Missouri voters. MISSOURI ONLY:. Barry County:. (Ballot 1) https://www.ky3.com/resizer/-kDSF9TtqA7iTEbRp0lUf5bYB6M=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/Z7ECFZYD25DGRKXR3F6RUPYYMY.png.
MISSOURI STATE
KIMT

EXPIRED: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued until 9 p.m. for parts of SE Minnesota

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 PM CDT Tuesday. This includes portions of southeastern Minnesota and into Wisconsin. Scattered strong thunderstorms are expected to develop and may pose a risk for large hail (quarter size or larger) and damaging wind gusts (60+ MPH). Areas further south into Iowa may see the watch extended later this afternoon as storms move into northeast Iowa. Be sure to stay weather aware and watch for changing weather conditions.
MINNESOTA STATE
St. Louis American

‘We expect to be sued’

Hours after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt certified in a legal opinion that the state’s “trigger law” is now in effect, meaning that abortion procedures are illegal in the state of Missouri. In St. Louis, hundreds gathered outside...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KESQ News Channel 3

Amtrak train traveling from LA to Chicago derails in Missouri

An Amtrak train that originated at Los Angeles Union Station en route to Chicago derailed in Missouri, and some people are believed to be injured, according to the rail agency. Passengers sit atop rail car after an Amtrak train hit a dump truck and derailed in Mendon, Missouri.Details: https://t.co/Des0V2T0dx pic.twitter.com/zRwEvOy1uK— ABC News (@ABC) June 27, The post Amtrak train traveling from LA to Chicago derails in Missouri appeared first on KESQ.
MENDON, MO
News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
962K+
Views
ABOUT

1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy