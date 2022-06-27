ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

More than half of all U.S. consumers live paycheck to paycheck

By By Richie Malouf | The Center Square
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dwxtL_0gNhsS6f00

(The Center Square) – More than half of all U.S. consumers lived paycheck-to-paycheck last month, according to a new LendingClub report released on Monday.

The LendingClub, a peer-to-peer lending company, reports that 58% of U.S. consumers were living paycheck to paycheck last month, a 4% increase from last year.

With inflation rates sitting at a 40-year high, taxpayers continue to struggle financially as the economy begins to slow, as illustrated by the latest decrease in retail sales last month .

"Consumers have experienced a tough last couple of years as different factors have affected their financial lifestyle and there seems to be little relief in sight," said Anuj Nayar, LendingClub's financial health officer.

Sixty-five percent of all paycheck-to-paycheck consumers report having "experienced a financially stressful event in the past three years, with sudden income disruptions such as losing a job being the most common," the LendingClub says.

Many of these financial disruptions, such as the loss of one's job, arose because of the pandemic and its harmful economic effects, the LendingClub found.

Out of those reporting having experienced a financially stressful event, 77% say they struggle to pay their bills each month.

Half of the consumers living paycheck to paycheck say their salaries only cover basic expenses. Another 19% report spending more than they earned in the past six months.

Nayar said consumers could leverage credit as a financial tool to manage their expenses.

"Setting an automatic transfer to a savings account, even if it's a small amount, can help you weather the next storm because it's not if you'll need the cash, but when. Credit can also be an effective tool to help with expenses during financially distressing events, but those struggling financially should exercise caution," Nayar said.

"Credit card interest rates are rising, and, if you don't intend to pay your bills in full monthly, you could potentially get into a steep revolving debt trap. For those looking for relief, consider refinancing high-interest debt into a lower cost installment loan."

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Consumers#Credit Card Interest#Installment Loan
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy