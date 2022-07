According to WCNC, A Hallmark movie is set to film in multiple locations in Salisbury this week. It’s a made-for-TV film. Salisbury will serve as the backdrop. Crews setting up along South Fulton Street and East Fisher Street. This will include areas near Salisbury High School. There will be some road closures because of the filming. Here is the current schedule of closures.

SALISBURY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO