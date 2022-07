India has implemented a ban on single-use or disposable plastic products from Friday, despite pressure from manufacturers to defer the measure as the nation of 1.4 billion aims to phase out the material altogether.Plastic cups, straws, and some disposable plastic bags are among 19 single-use plastic items that are now illegal to produce, import, stock, distribute or sell. Violating the ban is punishable with a fine or even a jail term, the federal environment ministry said.But doubts remain over the chances of the ban proving effective, as small businesses struggle to find viable alternatives to the plastic products. Popular items...

