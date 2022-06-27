ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Real Bad: Fans Question Why Did Diddy Thank His Ex Cassie & Not Yung Miami In His BET Awards Acceptance Speech

By @IndiaMonee
Majic 94.5
Majic 94.5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o8Z6c_0gNhoMd100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mq603_0gNhoMd100

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Fans are wondering why Diddy decided to send thanks to his ex Cassie and not current fling Yung Miami during his BET Awards acceptance speech.

Yung Miami made sure to support her man Diddy, real bad with a big red sign saying, “Go Papi” and she was left off the list of women he thanked during his Lifetime Achievement Award acceptance speech at the 2022 BET Awards.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Kanye West introduced Diddy as his favorite artist and he discussed the journey of his career from Howard University to the creation of Bad Boy Records . He gave shoutouts along the way.  During his career, of course, he had special people that helped him along the way and he shouted out some of the women that have impacted him.  He gave a special shoutout to his mother, the late Kim Porter, and his long-term ex-girlfriend Cassie. When he mentioned Cassie, she was on the list of people he thanked for “holding [him] down in the dark times” along with T.D. Jakes and Laurieann Gibson.

He and Cassie dated on and off for around 10 years before splitting in 2018. Since the split, she married Alex Fine in 2019 and the couple has two children together.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

Viewers felt second-hand embarrassment because Yung Miami was going so hard for her boo Diddy, with a sign saying “Go Papi” but he didn’t add her to the list of thank-yous. The level of cringe then increased when her bestie JT of the City Girls tried to get her to calm down at one point with a little side pat. The rapper didn’t seem to be fazed by the comments on social media because she continued to support her man Diddy by tweeting, “GO PAPI!” along with a red heart emoji.

Yung Miami and Diddy just made their situation public with the debut of her podcast “Caresha, Please” on REVOLT. In the interview, they both admitted to being single, but are dating and having a fun time together. The City Girls rapper said they go together, so Diddy mentioning his ex in his acceptance speech came across as embarrassing to fans.

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

Fans on Twitter really voiced their outrage and their opinions about the situation. Check out the reactions to this below. Was Diddy wrong even though he’s technically single?

SEE: Yung Miami Leaves Diddy Speechless in Teaser for New ‘Caresha Please’ Podcast

SEE: Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The 2022 BET Awards

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Dances To Diddy's "Gotta Move On" Collab With Bryson Tiller For TikTok

Yung Miami and Diddy officially confirmed that they are dating (although still simultaneously enjoying their single status) on the first episode of the City Girls' Caresha Please podcast, and not long after that, the New York native revealed that he's moving on from the past – specifically his relationship with Cassie, according to rumours – on his latest collaboration with Bryson Tiller.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

Diddy Celebrates His Big Night at the BET Awards With His Family

Sean Combs, better known as Diddy, received the lifetime achievement award at this year's BET Awards. He celebrated the honor with a powerful retrospective performance featuring Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Nas, Lil' Kim, Busta Rhymes, The Lox, Bryson Tiller, Faith Evans, and the Maverick City Choir. The performance featured an emotional home-video montage featuring his late girlfriend, Kim Porter.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Beyonce
Person
T.d. Jakes
Person
Kim Porter
Person
Kanye
NME

Kanye West makes surprise appearance at BET Awards to present Diddy with Lifetime Achievement Award

Kanye West made a surprise appearance at last night’s BET Awards, honouring Sean “Diddy” Combs as the rapper and producer received the Lifetime Achievement Award. Babyface introduced the section, looking back on Combs’ achievements. “He made me feel like I could do anything and go anywhere, and that’s the mark of a great producer,” he said. Babyface then brought out Ye, whose face was covered in a mask, sunglasses and a baseball cap.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bet Awards#Acceptance Speech#British Royal Family#Howard University
Footwear News

Diddy’s Mother Janice Combs Commands Attention in Art Deco Cutout Dress, Fishnet Stockings & Heels at BET Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Hed: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Mother Janice Combs Shines in Emerald Gown at the BET Awards Sean “Diddy” Combs celebrated his prolific career and legacy at the 2022 BET Awards, receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to Black culture and entertainment. By his side was his beloved mother, Janice Combs, who pulled out all the style stops for the award show. The 81-year-old beauty attended the award show last night in Los Angeles wearing a long-sleeve emerald green gown featuring an Art Deco-like pattern and cutout neck detailing. The elegant dress featured a slit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Former Bad Boy Rapper Shyne Shows Up For Rare Performance Alongside Diddy At 2022 BET Awards

Los Angeles, CA – Diddy was honored with the BET Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday night (June 26). While special guests such as Mary J. Blige, Busta Rhymes, Lil Kim and Jodeci were pretty much expected to show up as part of the tribute to the Bad Boy Records CEO, when Shyne sauntered onstage to join Diddy for a few bars, it was surprising to some.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BET

‘No Words’: Bill Bellamy Claims Family Feud Prevented Him From Attending Dad’s Memorial Service

Bill Bellamy says he’s “heartbroken” after making the decision to not attend the memorial services for his father, who recently passed away. According to TMZ, the actor/comedian is going through an incredibly painful period since his father-in-law died on May 17, and then his own dad on June 8. He claims tributes scheduled for his father are “unauthorized.”
CELEBRITIES
105.5 The Fan

Brandy Tells Ray J He Was ‘Caught Red Handed’ After Struggling Through Verzuz Performance

Ray J is still getting teased for his struggling Verzuz performance this week. But Brandy appears to know why her brother had some vocal issues. On Friday (June 24), Brandy slid in the comment section of a video Ray J shared of comedian Mr. Commodore poking fun at the R&B singer’s Verzuz performance. Apparently, Ray J didn’t drink her special tea that would have helped his throat so he could sing better.
CELEBRITIES
hiphop-n-more.com

Watch the All-Star Tribute Performance to Diddy at BET Awards 2022

Diddy was honored with the lifetime achievement award at the BET Awards 2022 on Sunday night. The BET Lifetime Achievement Award honors those who have not only shaped the culture but those who have been leaders in elevating the industry in an impactful way. Sean “Diddy” Combs has always been a pioneering force, breaking barriers, achieving unprecedented heights, blazing new trails, and raising the bar for all artists.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Writer wins legal battle against Dame Dash, labels him a culture vulture

The ongoing battle between Damon Dash and his longtime girlfriend Raquel Horn and writer-filmmaker E.W. Brooks has played out in court over the last year. In 2021, Dash’s company Poppington LLC, was ordered to pay Brooks $300K for the illegal and unauthorized streaming of her film on Dame Dash Studios. After Brooks won her case, Horn sued Brooks for the imagery on the Mafietta: Rise of a Female Boss book and movie imagery. Dash was listed as the director of the film written by Brooks and Alicia Allen.
MOVIES
HipHopDX.com

Rick Ross Celebrates Becoming a Grandfather For The 1st Time

Paris, France – Rick Ross has five children, and one of them has officially made him a grandfather. On Friday (June 24), the Maybach Music Group boss took to his Instagram Story with a post revealing the news. In the video shared throughout social media, Ross is hanging out...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

How the BET Awards Are Responding to Lil Nas X, Celebrating Diddy & Leaning ‘Into the Music’

It’ll be “Culture’s Biggest Night.” That’s what BET Networks is promising when the 2022 BET Awards air live Sunday (June 26) at 8 p.m. EST. And with host Taraji P. Henson presiding over a performance lineup that boasts a newly added Lil Wayne joining Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Latto, Muni Long, Roddy Ricch and many others, the promise sounds more like a guarantee. And that’s not even counting the artists who will be paying tribute to this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award honoree, Sean “Diddy” Combs: Mary J. Blige, Nas, Busta Rhymes, Faith Evans and Bryson Tiller, among others.
MUSIC
Majic 94.5

Majic 94.5

15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Home of Rickey Smiley in the Morning and the real sound of Dallas!

 https://majic945.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy