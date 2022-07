Hafthor Bjornsson has been getting called out from all directions in the past days. It seems like he has multiple potential opponents lined up. So it could be just a matter of who and when he will fight next. Tyson Fury recently called him out, to which Bjornsson responded. Furthermore, Martyn Ford has now come out with some information, which insinuates that he could be Hafthor’s next opponent.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO