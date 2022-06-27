Amtrak train traveling from LA to Chicago derails in Missouri; Deaths reported

An Amtrak train that originated at Los Angeles Union Station en route to Chicago derailed in Missouri, with officials confirming there were deaths, according to the rail agency.

Amtrak officials say the train struck a dump truck in Mendon, Missouri, causing "several cars" to derail.

There was no word on how many people were injured. A trooper told our sister station ABC17 in Missouri that there were deaths, however, they do not know how many at this time.

The agency said there were approximately 243 passengers on board and 12 crew members.

On June 27 at 12:42 p.m. CT, Southwest Chief Train 4, traveling eastbound on BNSF track from Los Angeles to Chicago, derailed 8 cars and 2 locomotives after striking a truck that was obstructing a public crossing near Mendon, Missouri. There were approximately 243 passengers and 12 crew members onboard with early reports of injuries. Local authorities are currently assisting customers. Our Incident Response Team has been activated, and we are deploying emergency personnel to the scene to help support our passengers, our employees and their families with their needs. Individuals with questions about their friends and family who were traveling aboard this train should call 800-523-9101. Additional details will be provided as available. - Statement from Amtrak

Our sister station ABC17 in Missouri reports that the local hospital received three patients from the derailment.

This crash comes just a day after an Amtrak commuter train smashed into a car in Northern California, killing three people.

